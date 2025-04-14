How would you rate episode 1 of

Witches and werewolves lurk in the forests of Germany, or at least people thought they did in days gone by. We see vestiges of the old folklore in the versions written down by The Brothers Grimm ; even more in earlier French folkloric collections, where Little Red Riding Hood is actively pursued by a bzou, or werewolf. But what if, Black Butler 's new season asks, there was a hidden village deep in the German forest where witches (or at least those persecuted as such) still live?

As a series, Yana Tobasa's Black Butler has never shied away from various elements of 19th-century European culture; in fact, that's a cornerstone of the plot, even if it isn't always particularly accurate. But the shift in setting to Germany, where Ciel and his entourage have been sent by a Queen Victoria worried about her nephew, allows the plot to delve more into folklore, and given what Sebastian truly is, that's a very good fit. Demons are one thing, but can the Phantomhive crew also handle witches and werewolves?

At this point, it's worth questioning if Ciel can even handle one precocious eleven-year-old. Sieglinde, the Emerald Witch of the title, isn't like anyone he's had to deal with before, and that's really saying something. Ciel may spend his time running around with his eccentric staff at the behest of the queen, but he's also a well-bred young gentleman. And nothing in that upbringing has prepared him for the realization that his hostess eats like a feral warthog and expects that Ciel and Sebastian have come to unlock her “secret room.” By the time both Ciel and I had figured out that was her euphemism for her vagina, Sebastian was already struggling manfully against dissolving into hysterical laughter, which may be the most “human” we've ever seen him.

These first two episodes are a wonderful mix of serious and silly. The hidden village in the woods, where only women live and all still dress like it's the 16th century, is eerie, even before one of the women is attacked by a werewolf. But Sieglinde is a ridiculous child, merrily snarfing up her food and generally ignoring all of the darker elements of her own existence. And they are dark – because of a deal made by her ancestress, Sieglinde's feet are bound, meaning she can't walk on her own and must be in serious pain most of the time. That's symbolic not just of how she has to live, but of the fact that she's a prisoner of the forest village. She may live in a castle straight out of a dark fairy tale, but she's also unable to leave it. The opulence of her surroundings belies its truth as a prison.

It's that idea of a trap that stands out the most in these episodes. Sieglinde may seem fine with her state, as do the women, but Wolfram, Sieglinde's butler-cum-bodyguard, wants to make sure that the doors open to get the Phantomhive group out of there. He seems to feel that the presence of strangers sets the forest on edge, and while he may be trying to protect his lady or simply the sanctity of their cloistered existence, there's a sense that he may be trying to save Ciel as well. There's clearly something odd going on, as the unconscious tears streaming down Sebastian's - Sebastian's - face let us know.

So far Emerald Witch Arc has managed to avoid some of the more troubling aspects of witch and werewolf folklore, such as the way those two beings are used to demonize those deemed Other by society. Instead, the issue is outsiders in general, and Ciel is clearly that even if he could speak German properly. (And these episodes do a pretty good job of making it clear who's speaking what language, even if we hear both as Japanese.) The beasts may already be in the village and castle, something Sebastian seems to be growing aware of.

G. K. Chesterton once wrote that “Fairy tales do not tell children the dragons exist. Children already know that dragons exist. Fairy tales tell children the dragons can be killed.” Ciel already knows that there are dragons out there. I think this season will teach us if these particular beasts can, in fact, be killed.

