How would you rate episode 7 of

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (U.S. TV) ?

Blade Runner: Black Lotus continues to… keep… going, I guess. I'm not really sure what to say at this point. It's certainly not a terrible show, don't get me wrong. It is capably directed and has brief moments of exciting action. The character models remain stiff and stilted but the visual design continues to be a draw, with many of the environments and analog technology looking appropriately weighty and substantial on screen.

Even the events that are happening in the narrative feel appropriate – in theory. The revelation that Joseph is a Blade Runner, that Dr. M is a key part of Elle's past, the discussion about memories and perception – it's all fine. There's nothing inherently wrong about any of it, and it all fits together.

The problem is the complete lack of impact any of it has.

For one, Joseph is still essentially a non-character at this point. We have seen him sulk, smoke, and give out food a few times. That's it. He hasn't really been on screen that much nor has he been that critical to Elle's survival. Other than a few patchups and browser searches, she's been off running solo most of the time. Joseph's “shocking” reveal as a Blade Runner is supposed to hit like a true betrayal, but instead it just comes off as a non-event. And the story never stops to ruminate on it much either, because Elle is out the door and on to the next action scene in no time.

Remember the mysterious Dr. M who was alluded to last episode? Well, he is an evil doctor and as soon as we meet him Elle kills him. So, uh, yeah. It's all fine, but standard pulpy stuff – evil scientists typing on Science! Machinery, a loose handhold that lets Elle free, and guards stationed outside the room to make sure they are not only useless but also perfectly placed to be cut down in quick succession. I'm not saying Elle has to be a damsel in distress or anything; it's just that the show is clearly trying to paint her as alone and desperate, but since there's not a single situation she can't katana her way out of, it undercuts any sense of tension when she's by herself.

On to the next episode, I guess.

Rating:

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim.