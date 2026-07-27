How would you rate episode 1 of

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity (TV 4) ?

© 久保帯人/集英社・テレビ東京・dentsu・ぴえろ

It's so good to finally be able to say Bleach is back, and better than ever! Between this and The Ghost in the Shell —to say nothing of how MAO (by InuYasha 's Rumiko Takahashi ) and Daemons of the Shadow Realm (by Fullmetal Alchemist 's Hiromu Arakawa ), both of which are still airing—it's like it's 2005 all over again! What a great time to be a millennial otaku , nostalgic for staying up late on the weekends to watch all the anime on Adult Swim (only to doze off, and wake up inexplicably to the sound of, “BOKUTACHI WAAAA.”).

The episode more or less kicks off with what I'd dare call one of the most beautiful shots I've ever seen in a TV anime—the beautiful sweeping shot across the ruins, reminding who's still around and fighting who. You know, I'd call the animation cinematic quality—something I did a lot for part three, and to be clear, I still think is true—but that certainly hits different after the first three episodes of this were actually in theaters for a bit! Suffice to say, if ever an anime deserved to have its premiere episodes available in theaters for a bit, Thousand Year Blood War part four is as worthy as they get. It's got the hype and prestige behind it, the visuals are certainly on-par with anything I'd expect to see on the legendary big screen—all around great decision.

This absolutely eye-melting (complimentary) shot somewhat doubles as a recap—again, reminding us who's still around and fighting who—but frankly, I think we could've been given like, a minute or so of recap in addition to that. To be fair, it hasn't been that long since part three, and I'm sure this'll make for a more pleasant viewing experience for people binging the series after it wraps up. Plus, I'm sure there's something to be said, in a series where spectacle takes priority over everything else, how that time is better spent in a fight. Still, I found myself realizing that I'd forgotten a few small details as the episode went on—in particular, I was having to remind myself of how Askin's powers worked.

But, let's just be honest with ourselves: Does literally any of that matter, in the face of Yoruichi's God of Thunder form? Anecdotally, this is something I've seen people pretty excited for, and I can see why. Despite how widely beloved she is, Yoruichi doesn't get the spotlight as often as she should, so it's satisfying to see her deliver the brutal beatdown we all know she's capable of. And for better or for worse, she's not done yet. In true shonen anime fashion, Askin still had at least one more form at his disposal.

I love Urahara and his antics, and of course Yoruichi herself, so personally, I don't mind the fact that this fight's not over yet. Still, I could understand if some people are feeling exhausted by it. Askin, maybe more than anyone else on the Quincy side, has a certain, “Oh, this guy's not dead yet? …Really?” vibe to him. He feels like a character that should've died a whole lot sooner than he has. And, to be fair, this seems intentional, given how disinterested he seems in conflict and how his powers work in general.

Still, I bring this up because, being the last part (and only 10 episodes long), there's something to be said about wondering how long each of the remaining fights are going to last—or more specifically, how much screentime they're going to eat up. Personally, given how few fights seem left, I'm not super worried about pacing right now. In fact, normally, my biggest concern—especially considering Bleach 's troubled past with filler—would be fluff, actually. But one of the biggest plot twists of Thousand-Year Blood War is how much better paced it is than the original TV series. Combine that with how beautifully animated and adrenaline-pumping the fight scenes have been, and honestly? I never would've believed I'd say this about Bleach in a pre-Thousand-Year Blood War world, but I'm honestly not worried.This series has proven its chops on more than a few occasions, so I'm here, in my seat, popcorn bucket in hand, and ready to trust the process and enjoy the ride.

All this to say is that I thought this was as fun a way as ever to kick off the final part of this all-timer of a battle shonen series. Old faces, new forms, some of the best animation that's ever graced a TV anime, and plenty of hype. It's absolute battle shonen in its purest form, and thanks to some exceptional execution, every last second of it has been wonderful so far, and I'm excited to see where it goes with its last few episodes.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+ .