I wasn't expecting Kuon to be the emotional cornerstone of this episode. Admittedly, his constant introspection bogged down the pacing of what was otherwise an action-packed episode. The flashbacks with him are an interesting twist on the “every man for himself” mentality he seems to have already developed before getting into Blue Lock. Kuon was a team player who wanted to elevate his high school soccer team to great heights, but nobody else seemed to want to match his ambition. Some people found it downright annoying. So what's the point in relying on teammates if no one else will be on the same page with you? The irony is that he ended up betraying a team that does share the same ambitions as him.

It's pretty cliché, even by most sports anime standards, but I will admit it was nice seeing Kuon try to pass off his intervening as nothing significant. The irony is that he openly admitted he wouldn't contribute to the team during this match, and now he got kicked out of the game in the eleventh hour specifically for intervening. Still, all of the action leading up to that moment, especially the action afterward, had me on the edge of my seat. Nothing gets my blood pumping more than a sports anime with so much kinetic back-and-forth. Even if it's pretty obvious who will win in the final moment, seeing everyone pull out all of the stops, including Nagi, who was already a monster when he wasn't taking things seriously, is impressive. Everyone was in complete control of their body movements; Isagi recognized his teammates' shortcomings and filled in the gaps. Everyone did everything in their power to keep a goal away. I feel like this type of energy was missing from the show, and I hope that even when this match is over, it can carry all that energy into future games.

