For a story where this type of plot twist should be expected, I was genuinely caught off-guard by the betrayal of Kuon, someone who was basically seen as the mom of the group. I think it helps that the show has done a good job of creating likable characters who are good at hiding their own histories and egos since they're put in a situation where they have to display a willingness to cooperate with others. There will always be a breaking point where individual desires clashes with camaraderie in these scenarios designed to only allow one person to come out on top, but I wasn't expecting BLUELOCK to reach there so soon. If anything, I thought it was going to be similar to what you see on a lot of battle royale shows, where individuals don't start going at each other till the latter end of the series.

This certainly does create a dilemma for the rest of Team Z though, since Kuon effectively told the other team their entire strategy and they don't have time to go to the locker rooms in order to come up with a new one. If I had to guess, I'm going to assume that the next win is going to be predicated on Chigiri, the redhead with the delicate leg that's been mostly playing defense. The show is already giving us an idea of what his story is like, and the fact that the opposing team is composed of players that used to be on the same team as Chigiri makes it clear that they're setting up some kind of revelation for his character. Ironically, the fact that Chigiri didn't reveal his skills to the rest of the team because he thought that it wouldn't matter earlier on in the show might end up becoming a great dramatic payoff because it's something that the opposing team will not expect. That's just my theory though, and as long as we get more from his story in the upcoming episode, then I'll be satisfied.

