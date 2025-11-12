How would you rate episode 6 of

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill (TV 2) ?

© 江口連・オーバーラップ／MAPPA／とんでもスキル

Whelp, this was certainly a filler episode if I ever dun' seen one. I suppose it's necessary in a way—when you've got a cooking anime that's low on thrills and high on grills, an episode where nary anything of significance happens is inevitable. Especially when it happens in the middle, which a fellow once said is the perfect place for your story to have a flaw or two. Still, I can't help but feel a bit bored by this sixth episode; I wasn't expecting the most focused storyline to come off the heels of the fun dungeon crawl of the last few episodes, but I wasn't expecting things to be this aimless either.

So it goes that our gang has exited the dungeon and is off to the next big adventure. Elrand excitedly runs back into the fray to check out the goodies gotten from the dungeon trek, only to exit just as fast as he came in. It begs the question, why even shove him into the episode to begin with? Never mind that, though, because Muhkoda and company run into some kids who are fleeing for their lives from an orc. Apparently, their dad went dungeon crawling only to never return, and their dear mother got dreadfully ill. Being the good whippersnappers that they are, the kids rushed into the forest to grab some medicinal herbs.

You know the drill: Fel and Dora-chan defeat the orc with ease, and after some expository dialogue, the group cooks up some tasty eats. We get two cooking montages that are practically back-to-back, and as usual, the food here looks good. The first montage has the squad cooking burgers, and there's no question I would devour 'em like the ravenous, gluttonous fiend that I am. I also gotta hand it to Muhkoda for building a giant burger tower too—not only is it the burger tower that would pierce the heavens, I'm more than willing to bet that it would give Eagle's Deli in Boston a run for their money.

The second montage shows Sui creating elixirs from earth dragon meat and blood, while Muhkoda prepares a hearty soup that looks good in its own right, yet doesn't quite compare to the burgers. But alas, I'm comparing apples to oranges, or in this case, soup to burgers. The point is that the elixirs and soup are made for the two kids to heal their gravely sick mom. The kids get the soup and elixirs, bring their mother back from the brink, and that's the end of it. It's like the episode clapped its hands together and said to itself, “Instant drama! Just have some kids with a dead father and an ill mother!” Perhaps the kids will have a role to play later in the story, but for now, they seem only like a necessary plot point for the episode to have some substance. Oh well, I'll at least give points to the one yung'un for calling Fel “a big doggy.” It serves as a slight offense towards Fel's mythical nature, but where's the lie? Fel literally is a big ol' doggy boy who is always begging for treats. He's less of a feral beast fated to bring about Ragnarok and more like my neighbor's Scottish terrier, although Fel hasn't left any brown surprises on anybody's front lawn......yet.

A meandering plot means that nothing really gets accomplished. It also means that you already know what you're going to get. Outside of what I just explained, our useless goddesses come back to intervene in the show's final moments. Because, of course, they would. Their appearance is there only for the last of the necessary boxes to be checked off. Unlike what was cooked here, this sixth episode of Campfire Cooking is a big nothingburger. But they can't all be bangers, and I'm still hungry for what the Hungry Doggo Anime has to serve up in its latter half.

Rating:

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.