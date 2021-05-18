How would you rate episode 7 of

“In which our android heroine attempts to debunk the supernatural in a fantasy world.”

After all the action last week, this week's episode is all about winding down with some comedy.

With the immediate threat of the demon army gone for the time being, Six and Alice are finally able to set up reliable communications with the rest of Kisaragi. Unfortunately, all he gets is bad news. The superheroes still fighting against Kisaragi on Earth have stepped up attacks—forcing Belial and Lilith into the field themselves. It's clear—especially after the events of last episode—that they could really use Six. Unfortunately, Alice has convinced him that going back with a negative evil point balance would lead to some serious consequences, so he finds every excuse he can to stay in the fantasy world.

Besides being an info dump about what's happening on Earth, the interplanetary phone call also gives us a bit more insight into the relationship between Astaroth and Six. From the next episode previews, we know that Astaroth is head-over-heels for Six. However, it's obvious she has no idea how to act around him because she's his boss. Her attempts at being “professional” comes off as condescending instead, which rubs Six the wrong way. Still, they clearly have a long friendship as he knows exactly how to get under her skin—even if he doesn't realize her underlying feelings. It's a good bit of development for both and it should be interesting when they are reunited in person eventually.

The rest of the episode mostly functions to add some new interpersonal conflicts into the mix. Up until now, pretty much all conflict between our heroes has been between Snow and Six. This time, however, Alice and Grimm are at the center of it. Alice, being an android, is literally a product of pure science. Thus she views everything logically and scientifically. Now, you'd think that this would make her be against magic in some shape or form. However, Alice's earth is one filled with kaiju and superheroes; to her, magic is just another name for scientifically-explained superpowers. Instead, what rubs Alice the wrong way is the supernatural—i.e., things science supposedly can't explain.

Things like gods, ghosts, and miracles are simply forms of deception to Alice. Of course, this sets Grimm off—you know, since she is the archbishop of a powerful god and all. We've seen Grimm cast numerous spells and even come back from the dead, but to Alice, this in no way proves the existence of a divine being. Thus, Grimm decides to prove that her god is real by summoning a ghost. But here's the thing about Grimm's powers: they don't often act as intended. Instead of summoning a spirit, she summons a high-level demon.

What follows is the funniest scene of the series so far as the demon attempts to get one of our heroes to make a wish while Alice tries to peer behind the curtain to see how the trick is done. As comical as it is, it is also a good character moment for Alice. While Six is very much the demon's target audience—with him eagerly asking for a harem—Alice has no such personal desires. She only cares for what is best for Kisaragi. So if things are going bad on Earth (and the fantasy planet itself is no picnic) then getting 2 or 3 fresh new planets to colonize would be ideal. Of course, the demon is either unable or unwilling to grant this or any of Alice's other wishes, leaving it completely demoralized as it slinks back off to the void whence it came.

All in all, this episode is a return to comedy but it still dishes out some good character development in between the laughs. And while it does little to advance the main plot, it's nice to be able to have a breather from time to time.

Random Thoughts:

• So the only reinforcements Six has gotten is a lolicon tiger-kaiju. Yeah... this isn't going to be problematic at all.

• Tiger Man gave his Katana – which is broken and missing its tip – to Snow, who uses it throughout the episode and is none the wiser. It feels like this is the setup to a joke that we never got the punchline for.

• I'm excited to see Astaroth interact with Snow, Rose, and Grimm—though I expect that's something far off.

• I'm sad to hear that Rose only likes Six when he feeds her. I feel like he hasn't done anything bad to her—well, other than drafting her into an evil organization she knows nothing about.

• I honestly feel bad for Grimm. Whenever she goes above and beyond to do something, she just ends up as the butt of the joke.

• I love that while Six and Grimm would be generally classified as “evil,” killing an innocent bunny is just a step too far.

• As the drought ravages the fantasy world, the princess may soon have no chance but to speak the words she dreads to say: “penis festival.”

