Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast! ©Ryohgo Narita, Shinta Fujimoto/SQUARE ENIX, DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY Project

It's funny, this is one of those episodes where it feels like a lot happened but, in thinking back, not much did. Only two big events took place: 1) Civil kidnapped the Real Polka and 2) Phantom Solitaire posted avideo. The rest of the episode is about the various characters dealing with these two events and getting in each other's ways accidentally.

That said, within the building chaos, we get more than a few, if not quite “revelations,” then at least “major hints” as to what is going on with our trio of villains from the cult. While Civil bears a striking resemblance to Arius Sabaramond, one of Polka's old acquaintances, Polka is convinced that they are not the same person due to differences in their souls. Soara, on the other hand, seems to be a magically altered assassin while Lulu is an elementalist with an incredibly overprotective elemental.

While it's hard to tell if Civil is from the fantasy world, it's clear that the other two are not. However, while they are obvious examples of someone melding the fantasy world with our own, they are far from the only ones. The Fire-Breathing Bug looks to be a similar creation—and one that could be over 100 years old. All this raises more questions than it answers—which, while somewhat frustrating at the moment, is likely good for the long-term health of the series.

But easily the strongest part of the episode is the fallout to come. Our heroes now have a new immediate goal: to rescue the Real Polka. Recent episodes have focused on Polka's evolution and his newfound determination to protect those he cares about. However, with this episode, he has already failed. From here on, it will be interesting to see how he deals with this situation on not only a practical level but an emotional one—and he's not the only one.

If there is one thing in Misaki's life that she regrets, it's killing the Real Polka. The fact that no one has punished her—not Rozan, Sayo, or even the Real Polka himself—constantly weighs upon her. Her shock at the Real Polka being kidnapped in this episode is real. There is no bravado or playfulness in her tone, just worry. With this, we may once again see the return of not Misaki the serial killer but Misaki the hero.

So, all in all, while not much happens in this episode, it certainly sets the stage for things to come.

Random Thoughts:

• My random guess? Civil is a clone of Arius.

• I'm somewhat shocked anyone could take the Real Polka like that—I mean, can't Polka hear his voice even as a spirit?

• Why was the elemental interested in the Real Polka and not Hosorogi? Aren't they both souls inhabiting inanimate objects?

• Phantom Solitaire: Poking the beehive to see what happens.

Dead Mount Death Play is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.