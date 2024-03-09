How would you rate episode 10 of

Delicious in Dungeon episode 10 is a bit of a slow cooker, but the smell of the climactic battle wafting in signals the great meal to come.

The basic structure of this episode plays with the audience's expectations. The main monster threat is usually (not always, but typically) the throughline for an entire episode. We get flashbacks and character insights while our heroes eventually succeed and then cook a big, delicious meal. In this instance, the danger is dealt with speedily. Tentacles are chopped and the frogs are getting domed by crossbow bolts pretty early in the runtime. The rest of the episode turns into an interesting slow burn until the eventual meal revelation.

During this middle period, we get a good mix of side stories. The backstory of the elves and dwarves and their conflicts adds some texture to the world, particularly the political dimension of the dungeon. I like the idea of the dungeon as this valuable location, almost like a mine with precious ore inside. It's something the elves want back now that they realize just what it offers, and something the humans are reluctant to return before they have exhausted it. This desire to find the secrets of the dungeon's spells creates a very neat in-universe reason to explain the funding for all these adventurers and their delving. The sequence of the main party going around, mapping the dungeon for the dragon raid is another terrific bit as it reflects that most common of D&D tropes: the party meticulously planning an attack on graph paper that will inevitably go sideways the second they step into the room.

Visually we get plenty of silly faces too, and most importantly the suits. The big frog suits are such a delight, and – as Laios mentions – the fact that the eyes look like ears is precious. Great stuff this week and looking forward to that big fight with the dragon.

