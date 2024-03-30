How would you rate episode 13 of

Delicious in Dungeon episode 13 opens with a bang and fills in more gaps for the world without moving too far forward.

First, I'm certainly excited that I was wrong about the last episode being the end of the season. Things are continuing and we've got more episodes ahead, huzzah! Not only in this part three of the finale, it seems we are moving right along into the next cour next week. Glad for that.

The opening of this episode is powerful. There's the introduction of a mysterious new character, the strange connection between Falin and the red dragon meat, great animation, and the works. The silhouetted sequence of Falin bubbling on the floor beneath the elf's magical power was terrific, super bizarre stuff. We also learn that the dragon was just one servant of the greater power and that there is more drama to come with the true lord of the dungeon.

I also really like the little lore touches that we get here. The power of names regarding the orc tribes is a neat touch, as well as their reliance on smell rather than sight to identify people. The bit Marceille dropped about not being found to be resurrected also adds to our understanding of how death/reviving works in the dungeon. This adds back even more tension with death; we already knew locating the original body was a concern (I mean, Falin and all that from the get-go), but emphasizing for the audience that dying somewhere deep and out of the way is a death sentence regardless of revivification magic existing helps underscore that point.

The arrival of the orcs and Chilchuck thrilled me less so. I can't quite put my finger on it, but despite my best efforts, I found my attention wandering in these parts. I don't know if it was a knock-on effect of being engaged in the beginning or what, but the back half of the episode seemed to meander to me. Perhaps I expected more of a flashback or more character insight.

