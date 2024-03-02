How would you rate episode 9 of

Episode 9 of Delicious in Dungeon brings a new kind of intra-party conflict to the table and serves up yet another interesting character study.

Namari the dwarven warrior and blacksmith returns this week. Her allegiance to another party creates new tension for the audience and we get to savor in the struggle. It's not as though the party hasn't had conflict up until this point - there has been plenty of it! But thus far it has mostly been a sort of petty bickering that goes on between family, and some differences of opinion in approach. With Namari in the picture, there's a real sense of truly oppositional perspectives and a different set of values compared to the rest of the group.

The magical world-building is really good here too. The lore surrounding the use of resurrection magic is quite fascinating. Dungeonpunk style settings often run into this sort of question and have to wrestle with it in some shape or form: if magic exists that can bring back the dead, how does that impact society? Casually defeating death would have enormous societal ramifications, so it's worth exploring. Delicious in Dungeon manages to both explain and handwave at the same time, localizing its use to the dungeon itself because souls don't ever leave the body after being slain. I like this as a quick, tidy solution. Sure, resurrection magic is possible, but it's only about reverting injuries and can only happen down in this dangerous locale, so it's not worth much to the outside world. It doesn't feel like a cop-out answer, and it helps get along with the rest of the adventuring pastiche.

The cooking pan is another great combo of clever thinking and world-building. Senshi has a giant adamantine bowl that used to be a shield but was no good to him. That's just great character writing. It makes us ask questions (“Why did his family have this in the first place? Were they rich?”) and shines a spotlight on Senshi's values (“He doesn't place importance in weaponry, he places it in cookware”). All in all great stuff, a flurry of efficient and evocative writing.

