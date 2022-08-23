How would you rate episode 24 of

Delicious Party♡Precure ?

Before we discuss the actual episode, there's something that needs to be said: is that a shrimp and broccoli pizza they're eating at the end? Because that sounds like the perfect way to ruin both shrimp and pizza. (Broccoli is beyond help. Yes, I have the taste of a child.) But since I've been told that my preference for white pizza is similarly blasphemous, maybe I don't have room to talk.

Anyway, with this episode it looks like we're getting into the last days of Narcistoru. We've seen Secretoru grow increasingly short with him over the past few weeks, and his loss this time against Finale specifically has got to sting. He makes a good show of it, but his remark to Finale about how they should become partners has a desperate ring to it. On the surface, he's just poking at her about her time as Gentlu, reminding her that she was once under his control, but if we look a little deeper, he may be voicing his concerns about how poorly his campaign is going. He's seen how the Cures get stronger with each new player who joins them, and Black Pepper's increasing control over his delicioustone is only adding to the problems for Narcistoru. He's a narcissist, but he's also not stupid, and he may be realizing that having a partner in a more solid sense than his previous associations with Gentlu and Secretoru imply would be a good thing. Not that I think he'd play well with others, but it speaks to his increasing desperation.

Teamwork is the low-key theme of this episode, with its focus on the issues between Pam Pam and Kome Kome. (Poor Mem Mem is just sort of along for the bumpy ride.) As Kome Kome grows up, she's becoming the obnoxious little sister Pam Pam never anticipated having, and right now she's at the phase where she has to be right all the time, even when she's objectively not. Pam Pam's got a strong personality anyway, so this does not sit well with her, and she's ready to pack up her toys and go home. That this means that she becomes Narcistoru's toy is a terrible result, because he doesn't exactly play nice – his taunting version of Red Light, Green Light is a nice reminder to Pam Pam that Kome Kome may be annoying, but she's not outright evil.

There's a more sinister component to Narcistoru's kidnapping of Pam Pam that isn't really addressed in the episode but bears keeping in mind: without her, Kokone can't transform. While I'm all for the idea of her fighting with evil word problems (the bane of my math class existence), the truth of the matter is that Finale is on her own until Black Pepper shows up, and if he hadn't come, she'd have had to take on both Narcistoru and the Motto Ubau-zo by herself. When Precious was a solo act she only had to fight a regular, less powerful Ubau-zo and Gentlu, who was substantially less powerful than her creator, so this is really a terrible position Finale's in as the only girl who can transform without an animal companion. It does raise the question, along with Kome Kome's new pre-teen form, of whether or not the other girls will acquire a Recippi-based transformation in the next few episodes, allowing Kome Kome to become a Cure in her own right. I don't think it'll happen (this isn't the live-action Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon where Luna got a magical girl form, after all), but it would be an interesting direction to take that would eliminate the fear of what happens to Pam Pam this week, and I'm honestly not sure why Kome Kome would keep growing up if something like that wasn't part of the endgame.

Between word problems, shrimp and broccoli pizza, and Narcistoru's astounding amounts of hair, this is sort of a weird episode. Not a bad one by any means, but I do think it may be the too-obvious calm before the storm that marks Narcistoru's departure. The question is whether they'll attempt to redeem him or if he's head for the big garbage disposal in the sky. I guess we'll see.

Rating:

Delicious Party♡Precure is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.