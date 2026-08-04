DIGIMON BEATBREAK Episodes 25-37 Anime Series Review

With the first arc of DIGIMON BEATBREAK doing a good job of setting up the show's foundations through its episodic format, and the second digging a little deeper into the darker sides of its setting through a more tightly focused plot, the stage seemed set for Beatbreak's third arc to start deep diving into the show's wider mysteries that have yet to be addressed. Instead, what we get here is a bit of a cross between the first two arcs, as this stretch of the show is roughly as episodic as its first, while also having a new ongoing threat looming in the background in the form of GIFT: a cult whose goal is to liberate Digimon from oppression they face within the current social order. As those descriptions imply, these two directions are a little at odds with each other, and although there's still a lot of good material here, it results in this arc falling just a little short of being the whole sum of its parts.

While the episodic approach seems like it would be the obvious weak link here, it's actually where we end up getting a lot of this arc's best material. Sillier episodes like the Glowing Dawn members getting hypnotized into becoming obsessive pet owners for their Digimon, or one about a former Tactics member named Haruomi getting caught in a cooking contest between his Digimon partners do feel a little out of place this late into the show's run, but they're also a lot of fun, and even at their slowest, they don't do much to kill any of the show's momentum. It also helps that even these lighthearted episodes tend to be interwoven with heavier sub-plots like dealing with a Digimon that starves for affection after being tossed aside by their partner, or the aforementioned cooking contest leading to Haruomi trying to make amends for his violent past, so the series never ends up straying too far from darker subjects. One of the best in that regard is an episode centering around a shut-in girl named Chihiro who finds the courage to interact with the outside world again after befriending a Digimon named Algomon, but discovers that Algomon is too dangerous to live among humans thanks to how easily it can cause power outages, and subsequently put lives at risk. While Chihiro does still find the strength to step outside even after being forced to separate from Algomon for everyone's safety, the conclusion is still somber enough to demonstrate just how complicated the relationship between the species can be, and that the path towards co-existence that Tomoro desires is going to be difficult to achieve.

This episodic approach also gives room for much-needed focus on characters besides Tomoro, and provides some of the supporting cast a bit more room to shine. Episodes like the one with Makoto reuniting with his estranged family who try to pull him back into their business, or the one with Maki being targeted by a Digimon assassin that killed her old partner, are good for showing what their lives were like before encountering Kyo, while also expanding more of the show's setting by using them as opportunities to showcase some of the underhanded ways those at the top of its society operate or how the current system between Digimon and Cleaners came to be. Reina also gets some much needed attention here thanks to a couple of episodes centered around her anxiety at being the only one of the Glowing Dawn whose partner hasn't gotten to their Ultimate stage, and while the setup is a little cliche (as well as a bit unfortunate to give to the most prominent female character of the cast), the show does a good enough job of tying these fears back to her past of being abandoned by her family, that it all feels in step with her character. The extra character focus also comes with the added benefit of Pristimon and Chirpmon finally getting their own evolution, and even if it's a bit of a letdown that they're forced to share one, it's still good to get a little more diversity to the show's musical score (though I still wish these battle themes were used more regularly).

Where these episodes struggle a little, though, is with this arc's central plot and how it generally handles GIFT. With how much the first two arcs of the show highlighted how the social hierarchy created by the World Union abuses both Digimon and humans in various ways, introducing a group dedicated to taking them down in the name of wanting Digimon to be treated as living beings rather than glitches seems like it would be fertile ground for good commentary. Despite this, GIFT never evolves beyond the cult-like status they're introduced in. While their presence is used to expose some of the World Union's worst abuses, like using a shipping company to discreetly delete all of the Digimon the government has captured, they otherwise fail to come off as much more than a fairly generic group of bad guys. That issue is further exacerbated by the fact that while we get to enjoy Rose from the Five Stars and her posse, as recurring antagonists (with said posse being loving homages to Haruka and Michiru from Sailor Moon with the serial numbers filed off), the members of GIFT are mostly used as background villains in the more character-focused episodes, resulting in them being far less memorable. While the episodes featuring them do at least still paint the World Union as bad enough that it never feels like the show is asking the audience to root for its current status quo to be upheld, seeing as this is the only group we've met so far dedicated to taking it down, there's certainly a lot more that could have been done with them.

The sole exception to this issue is with the group's leader Miharu, who ends up forming a bit of a connection with Tomoro. Like him, she's also lost family as a byproduct of the World Union's attempts to maintain their secrets, and in her case it was her sister, who wanted to expose the presence of Digimon to society at large in an effort to find a way for the two species to coexist, but was ultimately silenced and driven to suicide after having her partner taken away. It's a lot for a kids' show to digest even by Digimon standards, but Beatbreak manages to parallel Miharu's rage against the system at the injustice her sister suffered with Tomoro's violent outbursts from back when he only cared about saving his brother in a way that feels generally well earned. At the same time, for as good as Miharu's personal story is, she's still only a single character, and it doesn't quite do enough to make up for how underwhelming her followers are. This also isn't helped much by the fact that Miharu's attempt to forcibly expose the existence of Digimon to the public ultimately falls flat. While a failure to disrupt the status quo isn't exactly a step for a cyberpunk story, it does still come off as a little anticlimactic. Since following through on it likely would have made for an easy setup for the show's final arc, it's a lot harder to tell how or how well the series will manage to stick its landing.