When it comes down to it, this final episode of the season is all about the biggest weakness of Dr. Xeno's dictatorial ambitions.

Dr. Xeno wants to build a new world with him at the top—a world where scientific advancement isn't hindered by annoying little things like “politics” or “morality.” He wants complete control to research what he wants, when he wants, and how he wants. For this, he needs all the power in his hands alone. He's managed to be the unquestioned dictator of his people thanks to two factors: 1) the fact that only he has the scientific knowledge needed to keep his people happy and comfortable and 2) that he has Stanley, his personal friend and the strongest soldier in the group, as his right hand man. But here's the thing about dictatorships: remove the person in power and you have a whole new leader—with their own ideas and ambitions—to deal with.

This is exactly what happens this episode. Tsukasa's team manages to capture and escape with Dr. Xeno—effectively removing him from power. The next in charge should be Stanley, but Stanley is a true believer in Dr. Xeno rather than a sycophant buying time before his own coup. With Dr. Xeno abducted, Stanley cares only about one thing: rescuing Dr. Xeno. He's going to take a small squad (of his most loyal soldiers) and chase Senku and the others to the ends of the earth.

This leaves Brody in de-facto command of Dr. Xeno's colony and the moderates that remain there. While a soldier, Brody is more a techie than a killer. He's not even slightly interested in killing the few remaining humans regardless of the side their on. And when given the Revival Fluid formula, he suddenly has the ability to restore the people of the country he swore his life to protect. While he doubts he can hold power after Dr. Xeno and Stanley return (and has no plans on trying), in the meantime, he is willing to cooperate with the Kingdom of Science in depetrifying people and growing more corn. Moreover, he's not adverse to an equal partnership—especially once Nikki takes over negotiations and demands such treatment.

Thus, in one fell swoop, Senku has completely changed the game. Regardless of who wins in the end, Dr. Xeno or Senku, the rocket fuel problem is being addressed which frees him and his elite friends to investigate the petrification wave's ground zero. Moreover, they have stolen (what appears to be) Dr. Xeno's only ship large enough to make the journey. With the planes both destroyed and the Perseus converted into little more than a floating runway, Stanley's only way to pursue our heroes is in the much slower submarine.

Senku and the other have a head start and the friends left behind are safe as long as the stalemate lasts. But one day soon, Stanley will come calling—and we've just got to hope Senku can figure out a way to science himself out of this mess.

• What kind of songs did Lillian sing that Nikki knows how to shout at a man in English?

• Dr. Xeno's attempt to get Chrome to join his side shows insight not only into Dr. Xeno but Chrome as well.

• Dr. Xeno's face of surprise and joy at seeing Senku alive also says a lot about his character—that he's not as heartless as he's trying to be.

• I love that Chrome and Taiju going on deck to say goodbye to everyone only ends safely because their friends on the Perseus respond in kind—obscuring Stanley's shot of the escaping boat.

