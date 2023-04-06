When it comes down to it, Dr. Stone: Ryusui serves as an epilogue to the second season while laying the groundwork for the third. Without Tsukasa, his people have been absorbed into Senku's tribe. However, that doesn't mean they know anything about Senku's goals or philosophy. Much of what's happening in this hour-long special is to bring them up to speed and ensure they feel included as part of the newly-unified tribe.

The stage play is to teach them the mythos of the science tribe—why they follow Senku and what their ultimate goal is—while also subtly showing off the technology they have rediscovered through things like confetti explosions and stage lights. The ship building competition, on the other hand, allows them to vote on the future of the tribe just like anyone else, showing their voices are just as important as any other. When sending an exploration team to hunt for oil, they send a group consisting of former tribes. When the time arrives for the first human flight of this age, the former members of the Tsukasa tribe appear to have an equal chance to win, just like everyone else. (“Seemingly” is the keyword as it's being rigged by Gen to make sure the best people for the job are the ones flying the balloon). This gives all the newcomers a sense of unity despite the ongoing war. New members are treated as equals and welcomed into the tribe.

This is important because it allows Senku to lead the tribe where he wants it to go. He doesn't ask them to vote on what to do, but instead on how to do it, or who should do it. It's largely an illusion of choice but one that makes everyone feel involved with their next big project—i.e., building a seafaring vessel.

Apart from this, the episode mainly introduces us to the special's titular character, Ryusui. It shows us how he alters Senku's fledgling society. Ryusui is aware of his worth, given the technology-less state of the world. He neither shares Senku's philosophy nor does he object to it. Rather, he seeks to exploit it for his gains. People have been helping Senku either because he is their leader or because they agree with his goals. Ryusui decides to add capitalism into the mix.

As a byproduct of Senku's goals, his people have unlocked the technology to produce leisure items like fashionable clothes. The introduction of money has provided them with an alternative means to obtain these items without bartering. But what's interesting is that Ryusui bases his newly-minted money on the oil standard—oil that hasn't been found yet. However, the people who trust Senku will find it eventually, so the money is relatively stable—for the moment. Of course, Senku is more than happy to use this fact to his advantage, getting the people most invested in the new currency to work for free as, if he doesn't find the oil, their money is just paper.

But more than just being a new foil for Senku, Ryusui is an interesting character in his own right. He's not just an expert sailor with high economic competence. He is a man of adventure and wants to experience extraordinary adventures, whether that involves sailing around the globe or soaring through the skies. Money is simply the means to let him do what he wants, to the point that he makes poor financial decisions in the face of something new or novel. This gives Senku and Gen an area to exploit and a way to get him to do what they need for their upcoming trip to the other side of the globe.

Its art and animation are relatively average, comparable to those of a TV series. With that said, the cloud dragon, in particular, serves as a striking visual portrayal of the storm they encountered during their hot air balloon ride. The chibi designs in the science tutorials are also on point, as always. The theme song for the special is a new rendition of the first season's theme, featuring a full orchestra and fewer rock instruments. The opening scene alone is enough to justify watching this special.