In the wake of the relatively brief Saber/Rider battle, Waver returns home – or, rather, the place he convinced the old couple was his home. That and other events make episode 22 the series' last set-up episode, but unlike some that have come before, little to no time seems wasted here. This is where the feelings and passions behind what happens in the series get their final alignment.

For Waver, that means learning that the magical deception is no longer working on the man he had convinced was his grandfather, but the man does not care. His and his wife's real kin have been less kind, so they enjoyed the experience even if Waver was, in reality, a total stranger. The scene where the grandfather talks to Waver on the roof is important, as it clarifies to Waver that there can be more to his life than just what he is doing now. What he intends to be his final conversation with Rider, where he empowers Rider with all his Command Seals and intends to send him on his way, free from being Waver's Servant, is his final misunderstanding. Iskandar has never really regarded Waver as his Master anyway, but more as a friend. And the King of Conquerors values his friends. Thus they will ride off to their final battles together.

On a second front, Kiritsugu is back to being isolated, now that Maiya is gone and Irisviel has been taken. Rarely in anime has a man looked more forlorn, and Saber, whom he has never had a close relationship with, cannot help him on that. It almost seems like the final battles, which Kirei's signal flares draw him to as well, are a welcome respite for him.

The third front is Kirei's final conversation with Irisviel. Irisviel can do nothing but be defiant here, and seems to realize that she cannot jab Kirei any harder than by impressing on him the major difference between him and Kiristugu: the latter does have something inside, and a goal as well, one that Kirei cannot hope to understand because it contradicts human nature. However, this somewhat backfires because she unwittingly gives Kirei the goal that he has long sought: see Kiritsugu's wish go down in flames. This also involves the third incidence of choking a woman in the series, though he appeared to break her neck before suffocating her. Still, it's nearly as disturbing. So Irisviel bows out as well – or does she? As episode 23 shows, she still has her sentience within the Grail as she sees her memories deteriorate and unsettling images of other versions of her.

Episode 23 is where the true endgame finally begins. Saber confronts Berserker on the way to Kirei's summoning and the official reveal that Berserker is Lancelot happens. Their battle is fierce but unfinished by the end of the episode, but Saber is little closer to determining why Lancelot ended up this way. Meanwhile Kiritsugu and Kirei are on a trajectory towards finally having a face-to-face battle.

The true heart of the episode, however, is Rider's battle with Archer. That the two would come to blows in a formal fashion was guaranteed by their conversation atop the bridge at the end of episode 15, and here it finally happens, with nothing held back; Rider breaks out his Ionioi Hetairoi one final time, while Archer breaks out his “sword” Ea and Enkidue, the Chains of Heaven, his top weapons, as he ultimately deems Rider worthy of his strongest implements. The battle easily holds up to the series' high standards for offering a grand and dramatic exchange, even though it's clear from the beginning that Rider is doomed, and he seems to know it.

However, the true power of that battle comes from its final contributions to the relationship between Waver and Rider. Waver has already agreed to be Iskandar's retainer, and the staging of that gives the sense that Rider did it so he can get Waver to heed him on one final point: rather than doing something foolish, he must survive to carry on Iskandar's vision and legacy. Even Gilgamesh appreciates Waver's commitment on this once the battle is done. It is easily the most emotional moment in the whole series, maybe even in the whole franchise ; I teared up both the first time I saw that part and on the rewatch. In retrospect, that scene also directly sets up much of what happens in Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note .

Only three Servants and less than four hours of setting time now remain.

