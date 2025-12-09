Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Part 1 SE & Part 2 LE Blu-ray + DVD Review

Looking back at the brisk autumn nights of 2023, I can't help but remember the visceral initial reaction I had to the first few episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End . Despite not being much for fantasy, my heart dropped when the titular character realized she'd lost someone dear to her and never once told him how much he meant to her. By the time I'd heard milet 's “Anytime Anywhere” for the second or third time, I was sobbing. Frieren's expertly handled themes of grief, the fleeting nature of time, and the massive impact of small encounters on everyone's lives were just too much for me to handle.

Then, just a little over two years later, the series that had brought me to tears arrived on my doorstep. I might've cried a few more times, but Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has quickly become one of my favorite series in recent years—one that deftly pulls at your heartstrings with many earnest yet painfully relatable moments. After ripping my way through Part 1 and experiencing all of Frieren's first season in full, I understand why Crunchyroll chose to celebrate its conclusion with a lovingly crafted, limited edition Part 2 suitcas—er, box set.

But before I go tearing some poor elf's luggage apart, what exactly was it about the series that hit me so hard? Well, it all starts with Frieren herself. Since Frieren's lived for well over a millennium, she perceives time differently than most other mortals. A time spent with a passing fixation for her could be an entire human lifetime or two. Oddly enough, that fantastical difference in temporal perception isn't all that different from reality. After all, everyone lives their life at a different pace.

For instance, say someone encounters an old friend they haven't seen in years. There's a good chance they've been through the hard knocks of serious life changes—family troubles, illness, or the passing of a loved one. Maybe they had a brief encounter with someone who transformed the course of their entire life. In Frieren's case, it wasn't until Himmel's funeral that she realized that the time they spent together—that one one-hundredth of her life—had done just that.

The season's initially slow and considerate pace gives viewers plenty of time to stew on Frieren's experiences in relation to their own lives. It's an element that probably hits harder for older viewers, but might turn away those not in the mood for introspection. I keep thinking about how, like Frieren, we all live many lives. Yes, there are elements about people that are consistent throughout their lifetimes, but they're always growing and changing. By the time I turned thirty, I'd probably been three or four different people already. The many lives we can live show that it's never too late to start again, even if it feels that way. Those fears aren't far off from the emotions explored near the end of Part 1, in which Frieren reminisces on her experiences with starting over while helping a new companion do the same.

Despite the strong start, there were a few plotlines that threw me off. When faced with the demon infiltration of a northern castle town, Frieren's party squares off with demons who've taken human form. The elf insists that all demons are rabid beasts to be put down, but her line of thinking becomes questionable because it's rooted in deeply held assumptions about an entire race. While these particular demons are unquestionably bad news, this portrayal doesn't sit well with me, all given the current world we live in. Not to mention how thoughtful the series had been around such topics up to this point. I do hope that Frieren encounters a demon later on who fully pushes back her prejudices.

Then, at the top of Part 2, Frieren and Fern are thrown headfirst into the grueling First-Class Mages Exam. This half of the season plays out like a classic tournament arc, introducing a whole series' worth of new characters who're vying for the first-class certification. Frieren's execution of these trappings specifically reminded me of the Hunter's Exam from Hunter x Hunter , which is no small wonder, as that series's most recent adaptation also came from MADHOUSE . At first, I found the shift in tone and added emphasis on a larger cast to clash with the series' established pace, but I eventually came to appreciate these tweaks over time.

Looking back at my own experiences, the exam reminded me of people I've met over the years at anime conventions. Some of those folks have become simple acquaintances, others trusted colleagues, and a few have even changed my life forever. While I might not see these folks all that often, it's always wonderful when I run into them out in the wild. I foresee the First-Class Mage's Exam leaving a similar impression on Frieren and Fern—one that follows them as their journey north continues.

Speaking of specific encounters, the introduction of the Serie—the elf who taught Frieren's master and founded the Continental Magic Association—raises interesting questions about the mark people seek to leave in life. Serie founded the association to keep magic among those she deems worthy. In the process, she's bent history to her will with sweeping action. In sharp contrast, Himmel's party didn't seek to leave any sort of grand legacy behind, but it happened because they made a point of helping anyone they came across. Even if Himmel was a little statue happy, these small acts of kindness tend to leave a big impression on other people.

On the topic of leaving an impression, the season is brimming with strong performances in both English and Japanese. While the English dub does take a minute or two to warm up in the first episode, those jitters quickly melt away. Viewers might encounter a bit of awkward phrasing once in a blue moon (weed), but it's not a big deal in the grand scheme of things. Of particular note, Jill Harris and Jordan Dash Cruz both shine as Fern and Stark, respectively. However, the absolute standout performance of the series has to be Mallorie Rodak 's turn as the title character.

Rodak's delivery differs from Atsumi Tanezaki 's performance in a way that is not only true to the character but also stands completely on its own. Tanezaki's youthful tones strengthen the powerful disconnect between Frieren's age and appearance, while the lower register of Rodak's voice fully embraces that disconnect. Rodak's Frieren sounds like she's been around the block for a while, and her appearance IS deceiving. Tanezaki and Rodak's performances fully demonstrate the magic of multiple actors approaching the same character—there's never just one right way to portray them.

Also on the sound front, I've got to give a round of applause to the sound engineers and editors. Aside from rock-solid effects work, there was a moment in which the reverb on Frieren's voice made it feel as if I were right next to her in a dank and dangerous dungeon. While we're in the aural world, Evan Call 's excellent soundtrack never fails to meet the moment it's set to. However, I believe that in collaboration with milet , the composer left his true mark on the series with the aforementioned “Anytime Anywhere.” With a single, heartwrenching song, this pair of artists cemented themselves as crucial to the series' identity, making it a no-brainer that they've returned for the upcoming second season.

Wrapping up the technical end, the season is a visual treat—threading the needle between traditional, Dungeons and Dragons-esque design and classic anime fantasy without getting too carried away. And since this is from MADHOUSE , the animation on display stands right alongside the studio's best work. Heck, the legendary Yoshiaki Kawajiri even storyboarded a handful of episodes! But even with the veterans still hanging around, Director Keiichirō Saitō and his core team of collaborators prove themselves as heavy hitters to keep an eye on in the years to come.

On the product side, I'd like to start by focusing on the standard release of Part 1 from earlier this year. This initial set establishes the meat and potatoes potential buyers can expect from the discs across both releases—A and B region-coded Blu-rays, textless opening and closing credits, TV spots, and the episodes themselves (1-16 on Part 1 and 17-28 on Part 2). Additionally, Part 2 introduces promotional music videos and a mini-anime. These discs might be a touch light on the special features, but they generally boast a rock-solid presentation overall...with one glaring exception.

At the start of most episodes, there's on-screen text that shares the location of Frieren's party and how long it's been since the hero's death. In the series' streaming release, this information is conveyed with a similarly styled subtitle that accompanies the original Japanese text. Unfortunately, these moments are given an easy-to-read but unflattering presentation on home video, awkwardly appearing at the top of the screen. By the time a series is pressed to a disc, I'd expect its subtitles to be in parity with or better than what was streamed. It becomes a touch more frustrating when one considers that most of Crunchyroll 's competitors have had the on-screen text nut cracked for years. This oversight might not bother more casual viewers, but it teeters on the edge of unacceptable for the more technically minded.

An example of on-screen text from Episode 3 on home video. © Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ ”Frieren”Project

An example of on-screen text from Episode 3 on streaming. © Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ ”Frieren”Project

Aside from the on-screen text, I have one minor quibble with Part 2 in particular. Part 1 features individual credits for each episode, allowing every person who worked on the series to get their flowers. However, Part 2 chooses to condense these credits into a single screen without properly crediting the Japanese production staff. I understand the need to condense a credit roll, but those names need to be there—especially if this detailed credit style has been established on a prior series release.

The standard editions of Parts 1 and 2 sit at a steep MSRP of US$69.98 each, but I have seen copies at Walmart for roughly US$40, which is a bit more reasonable considering the number of episodes included in each set and the packed-in art cards. While I'm glad there's a more financially accessible version of Part 2, I have to admit that the limited edition is one of the most lovingly crafted releases I've handled in a while.

Someone pulling up the ribbon to release the art book from it's red felt resting place. Photo by Coop Bicknell

When I first flipped open the latches of Frieren's suitcase and caught a glimpse of the red felt-lined interior, I knew that this was a little more than just a collection of extra trinkets—it's a celebration. Nestled within the suitcase is a faux tome containing the Blu-ray, a set of gorgeous shikishi begging for autographs, countless character sticker sheets, an acrylic standee of Frieren stuck in the jaws of a mimic yet again, a luggage tag inspired by the Blue-Moon Weed, and a large artbook filled to the brim with production materials and staff interviews. The artbook initially stood out to me for not only recreating a tome that appears early in the season, but for how it slips so perfectly into its own dedicated spot in the box. However, my absolute favorite part of the set is faux tome, as it is a case designed to hold both parts of the season together. With its gold embossed flourishes, leatherlike texturing, and faux binding, this case actually doesn't look as out of place as it should on an antique bookshelf.

Huh, this is some auspicious company on the bookshelf. Photo by Coop Bicknell

Together, Part 1 and the limited edition of Part 2 are a perfect gift for those who fell head-over-heels for this thoughtful fantasy. There's a degree of passion that can't be overlooked when discussing the suitcase, but its US$219.98 MSRP is frankly too much to ask for in our current, economically questionable times. I've seen the price drop to as low as US$140 in Crunchyroll 's recent Black Friday sale (it normally hovers around US$170), but I'd advise potential buyers to wait for a sale or nab the standard edition set instead. However, if the sales and stars align, I'd heartily recommend Part 1 and the suitcase to ride-or-die Frieren fans.

Part 1 Standard Edition and Part 2 Limited Edition atop a couple suitcases. Photo by Coop Bicknell

Seven gorgeous, gold-rimmed shikishi of the series' main cast. Photo by Coop Bicknell

Someone get Fern, Frieren's trapped in a mimic again. Photo by Coop Bicknell

The whole spread of goodies featured within the Part 2 Limited Edition suitcase. Photo by Coop Bicknell