Jujutsu Kaisen: Escape From the Cursed Spirit of the Abandoned School

When you think of an anime world you would want to live in, Jujutsu Kaisen probably isn't at the top of your list, if it is even on the list. But it's possible you've dreamed of going on just one cursed spirit investigation alongside Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and best girl Nobara Kugisaki. If so, SCRAP has exactly what you've been waiting for!

Jujutsu Kaisen Online Puzzle Game - Escape from the Cursed Spirit of the Abandoned School is an online escape game that puts you on the Jujutsu Tech team. Immersive and imaginative, it's a must-buy for anyone counting down the days until Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hits movie theaters in the west.

Escape from the Cursed Spirit of the Abandoned School combines real-world materials with an online game. Inside your game kit you'll find a letter from Satoru Gojo asking for your help. You're a cursed technique user yourself, but your skills only work over long distances. Gojo assigns you to a mission to help the first-year students investigate a creepy abandoned school, and you'll need to use your techniques and smarts to exorcise the cursed spirit before it's too late.

As you make a call to the Jujutsu Tech students through the online component of the game, you'll hear some very familiar voices. The Japanese voice actors from the anime all reprise their roles, complete with English subtitles. The original new story feels like Jujutsu Kaisen the moment you hear Yuji's trademark enthusiasm and Gojo being, well, Gojo. The visuals don't quite match the high level set by the voiceovers; similar to a visual novel, illustrated characters stay static on the screen and the background changes as they move between locations.

Getting past the introduction and tutorial is also a little rough. It's a lot of listening and subtitled text to get through, but it's hard to complain too much when it's Gojo giving you the rundown. Stick with it, because when the investigation in the abandoned school gets underway, the game picks up quickly. Master the cursed technique in your game kit and you'll be a jujutsu sorcerer before you know it.

Puzzles are intuitive and the cursed technique you use is rather ingenious. Pore through all the documents and materials you have in your game kit and listen carefully to your fellow students for clues. If you get stuck, there's no need to Google; an embedded hint system will give you tips before finally revealing the answer.

Because the game's explanation and the included documents are so detailed, you don't need to be familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen beforehand to enjoy the story. The game can be played solo or in a group, and takes approximately two hours from start to finish. Obviously, Escape from the Cursed Spirit of the Abandoned School appeals to anime fans well-acquainted with Yuji and his friends, but it's also a unique experience for anyone who simply loves puzzles and escape games.