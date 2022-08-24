Why just read about the gorgeous men of The Tale of the Heike when you could date them? Birushana: The Rising Flower of Genpei takes this timeless theme that has most commonly been applied to the Sengoku period and the Shinsengumi and uses it to frame the war that was the basis for one of Japan's classic works of literature, and if you enjoyed it in those other historical settings, there's a good chance you'll like it here. Taking place in 1185 C.E. (roughly), the plot follows Shanao, a young woman raised as the youngest son of the Minamoto (Genji) clan at a temple deep in the mountains above Kyoto. Over the course of the story, she'll leave the temple accompanied by Shungen, her fellow orphan raised alongside her, and meet up with various other romanceable characters, including two members of the enemy Taira clan and her older half-brother Yoritomo, as well as Benkei the warrior monk. Benkei is the greatest nod to the history the game is based on, because the original, changeable name for Shanao when she undergoes her genpuku ceremony to become an official adult samurai is Yoshitsune, the real-life Genji general Benkei fought under. That said, the story's ties to both history and the original Heike Monogatari novel are pretty tenuous – things still end at the Battle of Dan no Ura, and several of the other famous battles of the period are incorporated into the plotline, but along with rendering most of the main players gorgeous, there's a fantasy element that grows increasingly important as you proceed along the game's five main routes. It works, but the history probably shouldn't be the only reason to pick this otome game up.

As an otome game, the story naturally revolves around the various romances Shanao can have with the main love interests. The game is interesting in that alongside the main five – Shungen, Noritsune, Benkei, Yoritomo, and Tomomori – there are four mini-routes consisting of a single chapter each for several of the side characters. These are unlocked by completing the good ending of the main routes; Shungen unlocks Tsugunobu, Benkei Tadanobu, Yoritomo gives you Takatsuna, and Tomomori his brother Shigehira. Whether this is just meant as a fun bonus or a casual attempt to pique interest in a potential later expanded version of the game (as Hakuōki has done) is unclear, but it is a nice touch. (And yes, I would absolutely play a version with their additional full routes.) The gameplay is fairly linear, with each route following the same events and the common route only taking up three chapters, two in a couple of cases. This means that each replay is nearly as long as the initial one, because there isn't much re-reading or skipping to be done. There are common chapters that appear in each route that can be fast-forwarded through, but mostly you can expect at least eight to ten hours per playthrough, depending on your reading speed and whether or not you listen to the voices. (As a fast reader, each playthrough was about eight hours for me.) There's both a fast-forward option and a skip, and I'd recommend using the latter, which just brings you to the next choice, unread section, or chapter end, because the fast-forward is kind of slow. There are ample save slots along with a quick save/load feature, and the usual image gallery, music gallery, etc. for extras. (The limited edition physical release also comes with CD soundtracks.)

The game's developers recommend playing in the order of Noritsune, Benkei, Shungen, Yoritomo, and ending with Tomomori, and this order does make logical sense in terms of how things are revealed. Tomomori's route unlocks after playing through either Noritsune, Benkei, or Shungen's, so you can't start with him no matter what. I did not end up playing in the suggested order because I failed to get on Noritsune's route three separate times, which surprised me because I am not a newcomer to either visual novels or otome games and very rarely have this problem. It turned out that the key for both Noritsune and Shungen was to balance the affection levels in the common route rather than just going whole hog, as is the case for the other three routes, and that feels counterintuitive for the route you're meant to play first. That said, while it does work best playing in the recommended order, playing out of it isn't a huge detriment; you just learn a few things sooner than you might otherwise have, though the major reveal of Benkei's route is really only important in Tomomori's. (The major reveal of Shungen's feels underused in all other routes and I suspect is really just there for the peace of mind of players before starting Yoritomo's.) The order I ended up playing in was Benkei, Yoritomo, Noritsune, Shungen, Tomomori.

All five of the routes definitely have their own different appeal, but what's consistent throughout is that Shanao is no wilting heroine. She's a strong fighter in her own right, committed to her causes but still compassionate, and much more than the sort of blank slate you sometimes find in these games. There are some odd jumps when she realizes (decides?) she's in love with whomever you're pursuing, making it feel out of the blue in a few cases, but generally this feels like reading a real story and her personality is a major factor in that. Of the main love interests, Tomomori is the most troubling, because he's possessive and aggressive in ways that are often uncomfortable in the other routes and even in his own; in Benkei's route he gives off very predatory vibes and for most of his own he's really into making her cry. Noritsune's route was my favorite because he and Shanao felt like true equals by the end of it, which is also the case for the Takatsuna mini-route. Benkei is probably the sweetest for his puppy dog qualities, and Shungen's is also very nice, even if he can be a bit possessive. Yoritomo's was my least favorite because I didn't find him particularly dynamic as a character, but if the stoic guy is your favorite, you'll probably enjoy his route more.

Music in the game is very nice, and the battle BGM is particularly good at setting the mood. The art is beautiful and a major highlight; while profiles can look a little uneven, the color, detail in the costumes, and delicate lines all make this truly gorgeous to behold. If you have a regular Switch, it's definitely worth playing on the big screen at least once to get a full sense of how lovely it is, though it does look nice on the little Switch screen as well. Voice acting is also very strong. Shanao is unvoiced, something I have mixed feelings about in general, but all of the men, Tokuko, and various background characters are voiced, with several of the characters played by actors who were also in the very good Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk and Jun Fukuyama as Tomomori.