Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

A beloved arcade classic in Japan, the Taiko no Tatsujin rhythm game franchise has only been seeing consistent English-language support in the last half-decade. It's still a bit of an underrated gem outside Asia, but make no mistake: this is a safe party game purchase that deserves a space on every Switch owner's shelf alongside the likes of Mario Party and Mario Kart . This newest installment makes further effort to be a satisfying multiplayer experience by offering new gimmick modes and an impressively large licensed song catalog for those willing to pay up, but the core is as casual or as hardcore as you want it to be.

The basics of Taiko no Tatsujin are simple, and it's all the more welcoming to rhythm game newcomers because of the cute and colorful aesthetic. It's worth noting that unlike other console rhythm games, there are only two types of button inputs: Don notes and Ka notes. The game makes up for the simplicity in the controls by going all-in on fast rhythms and drum rolls. As a result, it exemplifies the extremes of the rhythm games even more than others in its genre: it's especially easy to pick up, but also especially difficult to master.

Because of its multiple difficulty tiers, Taiko no Tatsujin is either something you'll only dip in and out of with friends or spend hundreds of hours trying to clear by yourself, with very little in-between. The learning curve is steep if you're challenging anything higher than the normal difficulty. The game does offer a training mode that allows you to practice tricky sections, but there are no shortcuts to improvement. Be prepared to play the same song dozens or even hundreds of times to get the hang of it.

Fortunately, if you're just here to have a bit of fun, the party minigames do well at breaking up the repetition. There's a DON-chan Band mode that allows up to four players, where a single player's mistake loses points for the entire team. That game's ideal for breaking up friendships. The Great Drum Toy War mode, where players compete by throwing distracting toys at each other to throw the other off their rhythm, is a particularly fun diversion. It's pointless between very skilled players who have already memorized the patterns, but for casual players it's a riot.

On the other hand, the fairly lean song roster in the base game does mean that the appeal of the game might wear thin over time. You get around 70 at the start and obtain around a dozen more through playing the story mode. You'll likely only get your full mileage out of the game if you're willing to invest money in the drum accessory and music pass DLC. The latter is honestly a must if the licensed music is a big draw for you—there are over 500 songs available for US$3.99 for 30 days or US$9.99 for 90 days. The selection includes a bunch of nostalgic anime and video game representation, including major titles like Naruto , One Piece , and Cowboy Bebop . Previous generations of Taiko no Tatsujin players had to buy new games just to get access to different songs, so a subscription service is actually ideal for a game like this. But it is frustrating that so many enticing songs are behind a paywall.