Dead or Alive 6: Last Round Game Review

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round is a solid game, but a fundamentally mishandled product.

This is a game that has multiple layers worth discussing. I mean, all games are more than merely gameplay. There are the aesthetics, the soundtrack, monetization, all sorts of caveats and considerations that have to be taken into account. That's nothing novel. Dead or Alive 6 Last Round has to tangle with two additional factors, though: it is a fighting game and a revision of an older title at that.

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First, the core gameplay. I played the core game of Dead or Alive 6's orginal release a decent amount. I was by no means an expert or even an intermediate player—it was and is a somewhat niche fighter despite the series' overall visibility, and most folks were more eager to play other fighting games on offer. I messed around with it a bit on my own and enjoyed it well enough, but my attention moved on before I got a full sense of the game. Last Round is, from what I can tell, a faithful rerelease almost to a fault. I certainly couldn't feel any difference in gameplay, nor could I find any notes about extensive rebalances or changes. It is the original game more or less, and that's not a bad thing.

Dead or Alive 6 is a great game, and Last Round does nothing to change those fundamentals. It remains what the original was, a continued refinement of a long-standing series which obviously branched off from Virtua Fighter 's fightmordial ooze and followed a unique developmental path. You have the relatively simple scheme of punch, kick, black, and hold buttons, with various combinations and directions creating bespoke attacks. Simple chains make mashing an option, with the hold/counter mechanics rewarding good reads of opponent behavior. There's some light meter management, 3D-fighter considerations like sidestepping and orbital/homing moves, all the standard fare that one would expect.

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In practice, the game feels very good to play. I can't speak to its overall competitive integrity, of course, but the series always has had players competing, running tournaments, and exploring the system's nuances. It has a good back-and-forth flow to the fights that keeps the attacker and defender engaged. The action looks explosive and over-the-top even when doing relatively simple strings, and there's the obvious appeal of lots of beautiful characters bouncing about with massive... normals.

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The mode selection is solid too. Versus mode is the core of any fighting game, and there are various local and online modes with ranked, casual, etc. The story mode is present and, uh, a gloriously good time, not despite but because it is a completely delirious experience. I have no clue what was going on, and frankly, I don't want to know—it's better that way. All that matters is that every six seconds or so, right around the time your frontal lobe is beginning to engage and you might realize you don't know what's going on, an absurdly dressed character will walk into frame with ragdoll physics, bouncing bazookas in directions never before imagined.

The real standout for the package is the DOA Quest mode. This is similar to World Stage mode in Virtua Fighter , where you play through a series of increasingly difficult CPU opponents. The difference here is that you have set challenges for each fight, which include winning the fight but often using certain mechanics, doing combos of a given length, or other special conditions. In effect, they are like mini-achievements, and completing them unlocks later fights as well as additional currencies to unlock costumes. It's incredibly helpful that after each fight, if you missed a particular challenge, it provides a single button press to jump to that section of the tutorial to remind yourself of the input or practice the timing again before retrying the challenge. In short, it serves as something of an extended tutorial and single-player mode all at once, allowing you to spend a lot of time battling the entire cast, trying out new characters, and earning costume unlocks.

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The visual presentation has been upgraded. The visuals seem a bit crisper and less blurry, and it's more noticeable in direct side-by-side comparisons. That said, the original release for Dead or Alive 6 did not look bad at all, and the upgrades are not so drastic that I can actually tell while playing. I didn't notice much improvement while playing, but when looking at older shots side by side, I can tell a slight difference. Overall, I'd call this an improvement, but it's so subtle it's very hard to notice. It's especially hard to appreciate any visual fidelity upgrades given the speed of the matches—these ladies are shmooving around at Mach 1 and roundhousing kicking each other, not much time to key in on the finer details.

The game's cost is also not bad, at least at first blush. It is currently US$39.99 at the time of this writing, and there is even a free option to try out a few core cast members before buying. While forty bucks for a rerelease of an older title isn't exactly a budget option, it's certainly a long way from a full-priced release, and with a free option to try before you buy, it all seems rather fair. And there will be future DLC releases with new characters, meaning the game will continue to be supported and offer fresh excitement—a necessary component of any multiplayer experience.

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So we've got solid fundamentals, plentiful modes to engage with, and a price that won't break the bank. What's the catch? Isn't this a slam dunk?

Ah... ahhahahaha... oh, no, I'm afraid not. Despite my hopes for the series to return to prominence, Dead or Alive 6 Last Round can hardly get out of the starting gate with all the albatrosses around its neck.

The game lacks rollback netcode and crossplay. These were once luxuries—certainly around the time of the game's original release. These days, however, it basically makes the game a non-starter for multiplayer, as online play is severely compromised and the player base is isolated by platform. This was already going to be a smaller release compared to the other big fighting games dominating the space. There was already an uphill battle ahead to carve out a community for a game (and a series) that had gathered a thick layer of dust in recent years. Without rollback and crossplay to nurture the community, it's basically a non-starter for a paid rerelease of an older game.

On top of that is the DLC framework. Having to unlock costumes through gameplay is one thing, and, to be fair, many costume unlocks are possible without paying. But the game is chock-full of paid costumes—many of which were in the original title! Mai and Kula are characters you had to pay to unlock as well, even though they were in the prior release as DLC. This adds a huge cost barrier for new and returning players, both competitive and casual. Yet another fault line that leaves the game on shaky ground when the series needs all the help it can get to build momentum.

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