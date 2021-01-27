Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Atelier Ryza 2 is somehow both one of the most belligerently boring and uniquely compelling games that I have ever played. The plot is dull and heavy-handed. Gameplay consists in large part of traversing an oversized map and picking up items. The combat has five game's worth of style and explosions, but not nearly enough room for strategy and forethought to remain compelling over the game's 25-hour runtime. It's not all bad though – Atelier Ryza 2 is a beautiful game. It takes on a CG pastel anime aesthetic that felt incredibly fleshed out. The music is even more of a standout than the visuals. Every single track is in a brilliantly-inspired orchestrated kawaii style. And it's clear that Atelier Ryza 2 truly has a beating heart behind all its style. Despite its missteps, this game managed to ignite a spark of inspiration that kept me engrossed the entire time. Whether or not it utilized this inspiration to the extent it could have is up to some debate, but it's undeniable that there was a lot of potential here.

I'm a big fan of using items in video games (odd tangent but bear with me). I use all my fire paper in Bloodborne and equip all my berries in Pokémon . I farm my coffee in Persona 5 and keep my fairies stocked in Zelda. I enjoy the tactility of items, the sense that I discovered or earned something along my way that can now grant me a serious boon in battle. But in many ways, items often come off as a cheap escape from consequences in games. A win doesn't really feel earned after I've spammed phoenix downs and dragon fangs in Final Fantasy. The smart move that Atelier Ryza makes is that it centers its gameplay around the creation and utilization of items. Attaining a powerful potion or bomb takes time and energy, making those strong items feel much more rare and special than they would if they'd just been picked up off the ground. It's both an ingenious and intuitive idea to center your gameplay around, and I was impressed by the unique gameplay experience that resulted from it. However, if that was all I had to say, this game would've passed my review with flying colors. But it's not. And it didn't. Let's talk about why.

Like I mentioned, Ryza's primary offense is that it manages to be egregiously boring most of the time. This can be mostly attributed to the game's plot and pacing. While the story it's telling is a by-the-books anime cliché, I don't really have a problem with that. Games like Dragon Quest and Octopath Traveler pull off well-tread storylines inoffensively enough, and now that I've played Atelier Ryza, I realize it's because they never really leaned or lingered on their storytelling too heavily. In Ryza, alternatively, it felt like there was a cutscene every 15 minutes for the first five hours of the game, and they were still spread out marginally after that. The most agitating part is that these scenes rarely did anything to add to the story or even offer any sort of exposition. They usually consisted of characters attempting to be cute and stating facts that were already obvious. They're not essential to the plot, and I watched every single one of them just so I can make sure it's an informed stance when I urge you to simply skip them.

The other issue I take with Atelier Ryza 2 is that there's just too much downtime. The gameplay is largely split up into two segments – exploration and combat. Both are neither completely good or bad on their own, but they also do a lackluster job of engaging the player. Exploration is mindless and breaks down to “walk to glowing spot, press button, rinse, repeat”, executed across maps that have no reason to be as spread out as they are. It manages to attain a certain Animal Crossing-like simplistic charm at times, but even those small pleasures are marred by some serious quality of life issues. For example, Ryza's atelier (her home base) is the only place you can save in the game. And while you can fast travel there, you can't fast travel away. Meaning that every time you want to put down the game, you have to come to terms with the fact that when you boot it back up again, you're going to have to redo everything you just did to get to where you left off. The combat is a bit more straightforward though. Simply put, it rarely forced me to think about what I was doing. Simply use three normal attacks, and then follow with as many special attacks as your current AP level will allow. That's it. Combat optimized.

All-in-all, it's abundantly clear to me that Atelier Ryza 2 isn't a game for everyone. If watching numbers go up gets your rock off, or if you're unusually fond of cute anime sounds and visuals, this might be the game for you. But if you find yourself in any other camp, I'd hold off at least until the price drops to a more reasonable number.