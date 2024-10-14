Ys X: Nordics Game Review

Ys X: Nordics is the latest entry in the action RPG series, Ys . Over the past several entries, the Ys series transitioned to featuring party-based combat like many other modern Japanese RPGs like Final Fantasy VII Remake , Metaphor: ReFantazio , and The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak . Along with Adol, he can bring a few teammates to fight enemies.

Nordics, on the other hand, harkens a bit back to older Ys games when Adol was having solo adventures. During those days, he was the only playable character. Instead of going out alone this time, he has Karja fighting alongside him. While newer fans might feel alienated, Karja's inclusion is a welcome and balancing compromise between new and old Ys .

Story-wise, they complement each other surprisingly well. Adol's bright and optimistic demeanor helps melt away Karja's stubborn and cold attitude. The pair share some very entertaining and funny moments. In one instance, since they're spiritually tied together with a rope of mana around their wrists, they physically can't sleep in separate rooms, much to Karja's frustration.

The game's real-time combat is fun and easy to understand. Along with basic attacks, Adol and Karja can unleash special moves that bring a lot of flair to battles. With Adol's fire-based mana and Karja's ice-based mana, the fights are exhilarating and fun to look at. That's not the only way they're synergized, either.

© Nihon Falcom Corporation.

Duo Mode is' unique gameplay feature where Adol and Karja can attack in unison. It's a much more strategic mechanic than I thought it was. It's the only way that your characters can block incoming attacks, and doing so builds the Revenge Gauga, which multiplies the damage of the duo's next special move. It's a great way to teach you to play methodically rather than simply spamming attacks.

© Nihon Falcom Corporation.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

' aesthetic is pretty similar towhich both have sunny atmospheres. The difference is thathas a more coastal and beachy vibe, whileis more tropical. While Falcom's games aren't known for having the best graphics, they have been better with each subsequent entry. The cel-shaded character models still have a charming PS2 look, and the animations look smoother this time around.

Falcom is known for its stellar music, and Nordics doesn't disappoint. I remember hearing Lacrimosa of Dana's “Sunshine Coastline” for the very first time and was blown away by the bright guitars and the sense of adventure. Hearing Nordics' “To Be Free” with its electric rifts reawakened those memories for me and got me pumped up to keep playing.

© Nihon Falcom Corporation.

Ys

Exploration works differently in. Unlike, which confined you to one island,has you traveling to different islands in a ship. It's a welcome change of pace and certainly something different for agame. My only complaint is that the ship steers dreadfully slow. Even though there's a boost gauge, it doesn't recover fast enough and is very frustrating.

On these islands, you can explore the terrain and its dungeons. They are filled with treasure chests, side quests, and missing Carnac citizens. They're worth checking out as the rewards can help you, such as gold and useful items. While Nordics doesn't have the same extent of verticality that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox did with its traversal skills like running up buildings and gliding, it still has plenty of field exploration tools. For example, Adol and Karja can use their mana rope as a hook to jump wide gaps, and they also get a nifty skateboard that helps them move faster.

Nordics also features ship battles similar to Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag . You can shoot cannonballs to sink enemy ships and improve your ship's parameters, such as defense and damage output, with materials you find during your island explorations. It's relatively straightforward. While the mechanics don't have much depth, the ship battles are welcome mini-game distractions. I'll certainly take ship battles over the annoying tower defense mini-games that Lacrimosa of Dana and Monstrum Nox had. At the very least, the ship battles feel thematically fitting.