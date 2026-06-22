How would you rate episode 13 of

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!! ?

©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

That was probably the best way this season could've ended, right? I knew the show wasn't going to go all in with the idea of Nakamura fully giving up on Hirose. While it would have been cool and different, it wouldn't exactly be the kind of note this show feels like it needs to go out on. The note that it does go out on tries its best to capture the best of both worlds, though. The first third of the episode sits with a lot of that frustrating loneliness that permeated last week's episode, but what I really like about the resolution to Hirose getting a girlfriend is that it actually showcases more about Hirose than it does about Nakamura.

Hirose is actually pretty torn up about being dumped, not because he seemed to have any incredibly strong feelings for this girl, but rather because he feels the reason that she broke up with him reflects on his insecurities. I wish the show played with this idea of Hirose being a bit more withdrawn and unsure of things than Nakamura's fantasies would lead you to believe. It's not like he's the super popular kid that everyone puts on a pedestal, but there are a lot of signs that Hirose doesn't get to show much of who he really is to everybody. However, this is really only maybe the second episode in the entire season that actually plays with that idea outside of the school trip episode. While it is done well, I feel like there should've been more moments like this to really build a relationship between him and Nakamura.

The idea that Nakamura is ironically one of the few people that Hirose can open up to because a lot of their interests surprisingly align is good. The excuse I can think of is that the series couldn't showcase these moments too much because it would allow the relationship to build up too quickly. This show very clearly wants to end on that vague, ambiguous note of maybe there's a possibility they'll get together in the future, but considering how well done these character moments are, I just wanted more. The two boys going out on a friend's date were actually really sweet. I wouldn't call the situation overly romantic. I do like that the show is a little bit vague about whether or not Hirose is romantically interested in Nakamura, but the fact that Nakamura is the one who pulls Hirose out of his slump because Nakamura has only seen the good qualities of Hirose was a good way to bring that affection full circle.

None of this means that the hard lesson that Nakamura learned was negated, either. The episode ends with everyone advancing a grade, and Nakamura accepts the fact that he might not interact with Hirose that much anymore. It felt like he finally became content with the relationship that they have and being open to whatever form that relationship takes, rather than being obsessed over being Hirose's number one. That is probably the healthiest conclusion to Nakamura's character arc I could ask for. Interestingly, the whole show's title seems to imply that Nakamura is gonna keep putting himself out there for Hirose's affection, and yet the show ends with him accepting that he doesn't need to go for it.

There's a bit of a teaser for a potential second season; however, I'm not sure how much manga material is left to cover, considering how short the manga's run is. The show definitely had its cute moments and some pretty stand-out performances. But I would be remiss to say that the quality was consistently strong throughout. There were some genuinely bad moments that highlighted characters in ways that definitely made it hard to feel entertained, and I think overall, the show just struggled to establish a consistent tone. Some parts were emotionally dramatic; other parts felt like it was ripped right out of a comedic gag manga. Sometimes Nakamura is this underdog that I want to root for. Other times, I feel like I'm just watching things happen to him, which isn't always entertaining. The show felt like it had a stronger hook than it actually did. Maybe that's the result of it trying to act as a throwback to an older anime style. The problem is that when you throw back to an older era, you run the risk of creating something that doesn't really do anything new or innovative. Overall, this was an okay experience, but I won't miss the show, especially during a season that had much stronger romance stories that I can now devote my full attention to.

Rating:

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