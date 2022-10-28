How would you rate episode 40 of

Golden Kamuy (TV 4) ?

Golden Kamuy 's fourth episode of this season goes for a mix-up and takes us on an adventure in an extended flashback. Initially I was a bit let down because I wanted to see what is happening next in the overall plot, but by the end it had really won me over as one of the best self-contained stories we've seen thus far.

The central focus this week is Koito and Tsurumi, which is yet another key point that I thought would be more of an issue for me. It's not that I don't like either character, but I can't admit to having all that much fondness for them either. This episode really dives into their early run-ins and what events transpired to lead Koito into the army under Tsurumi's command.

Surprisingly – to myself at least – I was completely engrossed the entire time. The drama between Koito and his father is very well-handled because the distance is felt rather than explicitly shown between them. They basically never interact throughout the episode in the same scene or location, up until the very end. It really underscores the quiet emotional gulf between them that has resulted from Koito's older brother's death. That way when they do finally reunite there is this great sense of jubilation that results.

There's also the absolutely incredibly motorized tricycle gunfight chase scene. Yes, you heard me right. It isn't often you see one man drive a souped-up tricycle while the passenger crawls all over them and has a gunfight with a Russian bandit on horseback, but hot dang if that's not exactly hat we get in this episode. Golden Kamuy is a one of a kind treat each and every week. The comedic payoff of their flying through the air together and then exploding through the air together… just magnificent comedy. Terrific stuff. I love this show.

Rating:

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.