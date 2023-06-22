How would you rate episode 48 of

Golden Kamuy (TV 4) ?

© Satoru Noda/SHUEISHA, GOLDEN KAMUY Project

Ah, another week, another Golden Kamuy episode. I think I'll sit down, kick my feet up, and rest easy in the knowledge that - no matter how outrageous things may get - I definitely won't see a running fap fight involving a serial killer and semen-blasted eyeballs.

Now to take a nice big swig of coffee and hit play-

In all seriousness, these episodes make Golden Kamuy both impossible to recommend and impossible not to. It's got a heart. It's got adventure. It's got the onomatopoeia fapfapfapfapfapfapfap across the screen.

Multiple times, even.

It shows how much you can raise the stakes and tension in a fight in creative ways. When the serial killer and Usami are fighting, there is no real threat of anyone dying or anything, and yet it feels as though the stakes simply could not be higher. Like some other thi-

Anyway, this is an all-around solid and silly entry in the Golden Kamuy adventure. It's something of a transitional phase, setting up the coming pursuits and reminding the audience of where all the players are at this given moment. It very much feels as though we are getting a smattering of the things that make Golden Kamuy tick while also making sure the audience remembers all the who's and the why's in the story thus far. It's a good habit to be in, especially after a long hiatus.

There are a few reminders of loyalties and why certain characters are aligned with whom they are. We get some silly costuming and fun new foods with interesting explanations. There are gruesome killings and unhinged escapees to pursue, calling cards, and historical anecdotes.

And semen blasting. So much semen-blasting. And semen-dabbing. And semen-tasting.

And, and, and, and...

Rating:

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.