How would you rate episode 7 of

Hell's Paradise ?

©YUJI KAKU/SHUEISHA, TWIN ENGINE, MAPPA

So, after weeks of Hell's Paradise keeping us in the dark about everything for the sake of putting up the mystery of this bizarre island, it's finally time for a massive exposition dump. I knew this point had to come soon to move the plot along, but I'm not always a big fan of the "you're gonna die anyway, so I'll tell you everything you need to know" trope. The show, however, has at least managed to maintain many of its strong points, particularly about the island's incredibly creepy and unsettling atmosphere, along with some satisfying character development for Gabimaru.

So the elixir of life does exist at the center of this island, but it's guarded by somebody who, of course, has already consumed it. The show has already done a great job of making it clear that no main cast is invincible as they all have their physical and practical limits, so it'll be interesting to see exactly how they plan on tackling a seemingly unstoppable opponent. I am particularly interested in Yuzuriha's use of ninjutsu, which seems to be very different from Gabimaru's, even though the show is doing its best to not overplay the other characters' abilities.

Aside from that, I did like some of the moments between Gabimaru and the little girl. It's important to stay focused on accomplishing your goal, but sometimes taking a moment to relax can help you remember some of the nicer times you were fighting for. It adds an emotional crux to what is at stake because Gabimaru isn't just fighting, so he can return to his wife; he's fighting so she can continue to have a nice, peaceful life. I am still curious about that little girl and her story because it feels like there's something there. I can piece together that she probably suffered a mortal wound and drank the elixir of life to stay alive, given the large scar across her body, but there has to be more to it than that, right? I hope so, at least. It now feels like we have already reached a turning point, so let's see where our characters will go with their newfound conviction and determination.

Rating:

Hell's Paradise is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.