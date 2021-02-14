How would you rate episode 19 of

Satoko's feelings of betrayal come to light in this episode and now I have to wrestle with if I'm a bad person for pitying her. No, growing apart from your childhood friend during your high school years isn't a reason to reactivate a deadly time loop and disembowel her in her bedroom, but her motivations are at least a little more complicated than "You left me behind in Hinamizawa" like I expected.

We know where Rika's mind was during her time at St. Lucia because we've gotten to hear her reminisce about it in previous episodes and know she desperately wants to go back. What we didn't know is that Satoko was there too, because Rika has never once hinted that she was enjoying her time there with Satoko. Because she wasn't. The two have been best friends for ages and while I sometimes suspected that Rika may have grown out of her friendship despite being stuck with Satoko, namely because Rika was continuing to mentally age while Satoko was not. That's would be fine, honestly, but instead it seems like she doubles down on her connection with Satoko when she wants her to come with her to St. Lucia. The two study until the wee hours of the morning for their entire middle school careers just to pass the difficult entry exam.

It was here that I expected Satoko not to make it despite her hard work, but she makes it in by the skin of her teeth. When both girls enter the academy it's obvious that it's a Dear Brother -esque establishment full of posh girls and social hierarchy. It's the exact kind of experience Rika wants but Satoko's not academically gifted and she finds all the stuffiness a bore. She's immediately shut out socially and Rika, who's now doted upon for her traditional beauty and competency seems to be unaware of Satoko's troubles. I don't really buy it though, I think Rika is ignoring what's happening to her friend because she doesn't want to risk falling out of favor in her new environment.

Which is why the episode ends with Satoko staring through the window asking "what's the meaning of this?" Correct me if my interpretation is wrong but I think the phrase is less about "how dare she be having tea with those girls" and more like "What is the point of my suffering? You said you wanted to do these things with me?" I can't really fault her for that, honestly. Of course the normal outcome would be for Satoko to realize that none of this is a phase like she secretly hoped, mourn her wasted efforts to please a friend, and go back home. Find her own happiness. It happens but this is too is part of painful adolescence.

But this Higurashi, so we can take bets on whether there's a murder spree at St. Lucia in the next episode or so.

