How would you rate episode 10 of

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces ?

Okay, Kyouko is a massive bitch. I've alluded to this before, but she is genuinely one of my least favorite characters in the entire show, and this episode exemplifies that. It is the first episode in a while that focuses on our main couple, but there are more reasons here why Kyouko shouldn't be in a relationship compared to what the show is trying to do in portraying the two as a loving couple. Izumi is great and has the patience of a saint because the number of times he's willing to put up with and be kind to Kyouko is amazing. I just don't think it's fair to him half the time because his girlfriend is someone who doesn't treat him the way he deserves to be treated, and the only reason why he doesn't break up with her maybe that his standards for happiness are already so low.

I wish the show explored this a little bit because I'm racking my brain right now. Aside from offering a safe space for him at the beginning of season one, Kyouko has been there for Izumi nearly as much as the reverse. Kyouko is stubborn. She's a bully, she's overly emotional, and even at times physically abusive. I know the show plays that last bit off for comedy, but she did slap him across the face when all he did was say that he wasn't going to deal with her acting stupid (and she was acting stupid). I get that she apologized in the episode and acknowledged that she's not a great person, but it doesn't seem that she's doing a lot to rectify those character flaws, even if she does acknowledge them.

This whole episode is just weird and creepy. From Kyouko being obsessed with who Izumi hangs out with, based on who he smells like to Watabe as a character and his weird obsession with Izumi. There's some thinly veiled homophobia in there, or there's a bunch of projecting going on. It makes me feel bad for Izumi because he's just trying to be a sweet bean most of the time and doesn't snap at people nearly as much. I don't even know where this episode takes place in the timeline. This season has, for the most part, been inoffensive, but this episode has genuinely highlighted some major problems that the original series had. Considering that it's coming off the back of last week where we spent most of our time with the creepy sexual-harassment teacher, I just hope next week leaves a better taste in my mouth.

Rating:

