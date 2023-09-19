How would you rate episode 12 of

Just when I was starting to come around and appreciate Kyouko and Izumi as a couple, this episode needed to ruin it by reminding me why you should think otherwise. Seriously though, you could argue that the theme of this episode is that Kyouko has a very bad, irrational temper and everyone else needs to put up with it. I'm an older sibling and I work with kids as a day job so I know that certain kids and adults can be very irritating. The problem isn't getting angry quickly, especially in a household filled with people who are on different ends of the weirdness spectrum, the problem is HOW she expresses that anger and doesn't try to make up for it. Towards the end of the episode, I thought they were going to go for a moment of self-reflection when Kyouko said that she was crying because she wanted Izumi to be on her side, but all that did was make me annoyed because she was in the wrong. It feels more like she wants her partner to stick up for her or be on her side no matter what rather than someone who helps her through things. Sure, it's realistic because many think relationships are when your partner is supposed to stick by you no matter what, but this mentality is very toxic. So when you add this on top of everything else we know about this relationship, it doesn't paint the prettiest of pictures.

For god's sake, the first skit ends with a cut to Izumi having a bandage on his face because apparently Kyouko slapped him and he can't even remember why. Then Kyouko's father is trying to walk Izumi through the acceptance process like it's something that he has to get used to in the future. It was weirdly uncomfortable and a strange punchline for a flashback that I thought had nothing to do with that message. My favorite part of this episode was the beginning where we got the flashback showing Kyouko's parents knowing each other in high school. I could watch an entire season of that type of dynamic developing but instead, all we got was a tiny glimpse into something more interesting. That's a good way of summarizing how this season has been. With one episode left, I hope we end on a better note.

