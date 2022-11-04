Housekeeping Mage From Another World Novel 1-3

Call it “isekai for grown-ups.” Shiori's experience being swept away to another world is miles away from the reverse harem antics, reborn villainesses, amazing powers and cheat skills, and heroic feats of most young adult-targeted isekai tales, and that means that she's got a lot more to contend with than even the edgiest of overpowered edgelords. She's no bright-eyed teenage girl, she's a working woman in her thirties, and she wasn't so much “summoned” as “randomly swept up.” Her adventures are therefore more grounded in the realities of finding yourself in a place where you have to start over from scratch, and that doesn't make for a story that's traditionally exciting or even particularly happy.

Don't let that last sentence scare you off, though. Housekeeping Mage From Another World 's first three volumes tell a very solid story that tries its absolute best to do justice to its premise. For starters, the tale is not told strictly linearly—we enter the series with Alec, the romantic interest, four years after Shiori's isekai experience. He's been away from the Adventurers' Guild on a particularly nasty job, and when he returns, he's surprised to find that his old pal Zack is not only now the head of the Guild branch in his base town of Tris, he's also got a new younger sister. That would be Shiori, who Zack saved twice-over: he's the first person who found her when she appeared in the forest, and he's also the one who helped her to recover from a traumatic incident when her party attempted to kill her. As a result, Zack is very protective of her, and Alec is one of the few people he's willing to (mostly) trust with Shiori.

The entire first chapter of the first book is told from Alec's third person perspective, which introduces us to the heroine through someone else's eyes; in fact, Shiori gets the narration's focus only briefly throughout the first and third volumes. This turns out to be a very good move, not because she's uninteresting, but because the series told strictly in her voice would be quite depressing.

In large part that's because Shiori has not had an easy time of it. Unlike most similar protagonists, she didn't come with cheats, and she had to learn the language of her new land from the ground up. (Interestingly, this is also the case in Seirei Gensouki for characters who weren't specifically summoned, which may indicate a budding genre trope.) She's been scared for most of the time she's been in Storydia, and when she isn't, she's often made uncomfortable by well-meaning questions about going back to her home, which people assume to just be on some other continent. While she has friends, she's afraid to rely on them based on her terrible treatment at the hands of her former party, and the only being she trusts unconditionally is Rurii, a blue slime. Rurii, of its own volition, saved Shiori when she was left for dead and returned her to Tris, and the slime's status as a nonhuman being is likely why Shiori is able to rely on it so well—humans, after all, and perhaps gods, are who got her into this frightening position to begin with.

The drive of the story is, therefore, about Alec working to make Shiori feel like she has a place in this new world. While he suffers from a case of insta-love (although that's better than if he fell for her because of her domestic skills, I suppose), his devotion to Shiori is never in doubt, and he wholeheartedly wants to give her a place and a person to come back to at the end of the day. He recognizes that she's a smart woman with many excellent skills (mostly created by fusing fantasy-world magic with real-world appliances and knowledge), and he doesn't want to take that away from her. He just wants to be a part of her life, which is undeniably sweet.

Less sweet is the way that he kisses her when she's sleeping. It's always described as “light,” but there's still something a little creepy about the whole thing. There are also hints of Shiori having the heroine's ability to draw men to her by virtue of her unique specialness, but that's tempered by the fact that the romance plot is very quickly narrowed down to Alec and only Alec, and it's nice to see the rivals just back off because they can see that Shiori is starting to have feelings for Alec as well. By volume three, the two are an established couple, and the author does let us know that we weren't imagining those earlier hints about the rivals—in fact, considerable space in volume two is devoted to the aftermath of Alec and Shiori officially becoming a couple. It's handled well, and in volume three they're used as the template for another couple during an expedition, something that works surprisingly well and doesn't take away from their solidity and cuteness. And by volume three the two are making progress in their physical relationship; I wouldn't be surprised if a later volume had a sex scene or two, although I wouldn't expect it to be explicit. But the acknowledgement of their burgeoning physical relationship is a sign of how grounded the story is; it's one of the few light novels (or manga, for that matter) that mentions menstruation and that Shiori takes period supplies on her expeditions, which is a detail that frankly makes sense.

There are places where the novels get repetitive (one of which is those aforementioned rivals), and as is the case with many light novels, sections about cooking tend to go into far more detail than is needed to get the point across. Conversely, a bit more information could be given about the magic system, so the world building can feel a little unbalanced in that regard. Side stories, included in each of these volumes, delve a little bit more into the political and historical situation of Shiori's new world in a way that very much enhances the story, although the undeniable best shorts are the chapters written as Rurii (and later another slime named Pel)'s diary entries. Not only do these add a needed lightness to the narrative, they also are just adorable, with Pel's volume three diary being particularly good.