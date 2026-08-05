I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class Anime Series Review

On paper, this show doesn't have anything going for it. It looks as basic as they come: a young, socially awkward man eventually gets together with one of the more popular girls in his class. The title almost seems like a misleading gimmick, considering that even if the rest of Maki's classmates consider Umi to be the second prettiest girl in class, she is still desired by many, and this can easily come off as wish fulfillment. However, what I genuinely loved about this series was its ironic narrative progression, going out of its way to avoid typical tropes without a second thought. This isn't a story about a drawn-out romance filled with poor communication, pointless love triangles involving the actual popular girl in class, and a climax that barely has any emotional development. This is a story about two teenagers who were lucky to find each other through shared interests and form a steady, believable relationship while also juggling real personal insecurities.

It is no illusion before the season's halfway point that Maki and Umi are very interested in each other, nor is it a secret to the rest of the supporting cast. In fact, this show might have some of the most open-minded and supportive parents in a slice-of-life romance I have seen in quite some time, but I think that is also a testament to Maki and Umi's character. While Maki is soft-spoken and Umi is a little bit more eccentric, they are still very well-mannered kids who occasionally slip up in very believable ways. The teasing that they give each other feels very organic; they are incredibly patient with each other, and while they definitely have their own personal desires about what they want out of life, they're always willing to go with the other person's pace because of how much they mean to each other. So you might be asking, “Bolts, if the chemistry and relationship building works so well that quickly, then what is the story actually about?” The answer is everything that happens around the relationship.

I have to praise the show for not going the typical drama route and instead subverting those expectations to be about something more real. Instead of a love triangle with Umi's friend, the character many considered the prettiest girl in class, the show highlights an emotional arc between the two girls, with Maki more of a spectator. Umi deals with insecurity about her role as “the best friend” or the second prettiest girl in class. There's misunderstanding, but there's no hate or anger. Even when the main character tries to create distance, it's almost like the show says “nope” and things actually move forward. Everyone ends up having a real conversation about it to deepen their friendship.

Then there's Maki who…damn. His insecurity stems from his parents' divorce. While you could read his hesitation to immediately jump into a relationship with Umi as the show stalling, the show justifies that hesitation given how heavily Maki's insecurities are tied to his home life. It's a very real yet subtle portrayal of a young teen struggling with a new living environment that he's very uncomfortable with, but is too afraid to express. Given how he saw one romance fall apart, it makes sense that he would be hesitant to jump into wanting one himself, but I love that he never denies his feelings either. While I do think the resolution of Maki's arc isn't as fulfilling as Umi's since it does just sort of end without much of a resolution, I like the way that it informs all of the characters' decisions and the buildup was still phenomenal.

This is a show that handled a lot of its character writing and developments almost effortlessly, to the point where it almost felt like I was on the verge of taking this show for granted. Have you ever watched something where almost everything comes together in a very believable way to the point where you're not actively thinking about the writing itself? That is how I felt watching this show because I didn't feel like I was watching archetypal characters; I felt like I was watching two real teenagers finally work up the courage to get into a relationship. Maybe it's not as exciting or over the top as a lot of other stories out there, but sometimes I do appreciate the more subtle, down-to-earth approach. Maybe the show would've also been more stimulating if the presentation was more interesting.

The show unfortunately continues the modern trend of having everything look very washed out with very boring direction and occasional moments of off-model character animations. The best the show looks is during the texting scenes where it feels like the animation can be a bit more expressive. Even some flashbacks look absolutely horrifying because of the way that the child character proportions look. If you've ever played a video game with big head mode, you'll know exactly what I mean. Plus, the soundtrack lacks a distinct style or flair. There's no familiar leitmotif here that will remind me of the show in the future. In a season with a lot of stylistically interesting shows that also had very bare-bones premises, it really feels like a shame that this was the show that didn't look more interesting than it could have.

Still, I am very happy that I was able to commit my time to this show, and it might've actually been my favorite of the past season. I understand why a lot of people gave it a pass given its title, look, and initial premise. But I'm here to tell you that if you are tired of a lot of stereotypical shows in the same genre, then please give this one a chance. What it lacks in style, it more than makes up for with heart and believability. I have full confidence that you'll be drawn into the likable character dynamics and very satisfying romantic buildup. This is definitely a show that goes in the pile of many others that remind me why I love this genre so much.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.