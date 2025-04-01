How would you rate episode 12 of

I May Be a Guild Receptionist ?

© CloverWorks

Episode 12 of I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time manages to stick the landing for the season but leaves a lot of potential elements underutilized.

I'd say that this episode quite accurately serves as a great insight into how the season went overall. The overall outcome is positive, and it's an enjoyable watch, but the strengths and weaknesses in the 20-odd minutes of this week's entry are basically what they have been all season. I enjoyed my time and would be glad to watch any future seasons. Still, I can't help but feel that with the right focus, this pretty good series could have been a real slam dunk.

The final battle with Glen is what you've seen before. So-so animation, a drab dome-shaped boss room, a big villain who seems impervious but gets bonked by Alina. It's whatever, and that's sad to say. I thought Glen would have a more creative power set than teleport and gut punch, and hoped we'd elicit more creative actions from the Silver Sword gang in the process, but sadly that was not to be. I suppose the skill combo thing was new. I just wish that felt like it meant something more, because we never really got a preview for this (like say the team training and working on this difficult challenge), and truth be told, even the effect of their skill combo wasn't clear to me. Alina just jumped and swung her big hammer to win the day, and that is what she has been doing all season. Even with Alina's speech, it was a bit of a letdown.

But the overtime jokes and character interactions at the reception hall saved the day. The cast is charming and funny when they get to interact in these scenarios. Jade gives Alina the gift of the guardian crystal that works. It's also illuminating that he never thought to ask her what she wants (turns out it's time off). It's also a nice touch that, after all her help with the dungeon adventures, the Silver Sword returned the favor by helping her with paperwork. Throughout all these comedy beats, the cast is delivering their lines with an infectious gusto, making it easy to enjoy the interactions between these goobers. Overall, a decent enough end to a pretty good series, but one that probably should have leaned on its comedic office-humor and soft will-they-won't-they romance elements rather than half heartedly doing the action-adventure stuff.

Rating:

I May Be a Guild Receptionist

is currently streaming on Crunchyroll on Fridays..





<prev Episodes 1-2 Episode 3 Episode 4 Episode 5 Episode 6 Episode 7 Episode 8 Episode 9 Episode 10 Episode 11 Episode 12

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.