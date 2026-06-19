I Want You To Make a Disgusted Face and Show Me Your Underwear Season 1-3 Anime Series Review

Show Me Your Panties While You Give Me That Disgusted Look! or I Want You To Show Me Your Panties With a Disgusted Face Returns , beginning in the third season, is one of those works that's more interested in conceit than in execution. As its name implies, this is an anime where archetypes of anime girls expose themselves to the POV character while looking at them/the viewer like they absolutely hate their guts. With every episode being five to six minutes long and every season consisting of six episodes, you can get through the entirety of Disgusted Look in one sitting if you so choose to. However, digging into this work just a little deeper than what's possible in a marathon viewing reveals fairly informed adult work with a premise that feels like a cultural commentary and is an inspired vehicle for terrific vocal performances.

Based on a series of illustrations by the artist 40Hara, Show Me Your Panties While You Give Me That Disgusted Look! centers on different women who fall into roles that are typically sexualized in anime and broader society, like maids, streamers, idols, nuns, and cosplayers . Each episode opens with the leading lady being fun and flirty with the protagonist until they ask to see their panties, at which point the woman starts treating them like a creep. Beyond playing on the idea that women in media who are explicit male power fantasies are meant to fawn over men regardless of their behavior or personality, this adult anime also directly engages with the commonly held anxiety that sexual forwardness will ruin a relationship.

Disgusted Look! is by no means high art, or even a particularly polished mirror up to adult entertainment, but it's just subversive enough to feel refreshing. So much media meant for adults and general audiences is designed to placate the most middle-of-the-road, default, “nice guy” presumed audience member, so that Disgusted Look! expressing even an ounce of contempt for its audience feels like a breath of fresh air. I know that Disgusted Look! isn't inherently more progressive simply by catering to an explicitly submissive audience rather than a presumably vanilla one. Still, the fact that this show got three seasons with this premise makes me hopeful that even more adult content, even further off the beaten path, can also be greenlit.

Furthermore, while the production values of Disgusted Look! are nothing to write home about — while the expressions are often top notch, movement is otherwise fairly limited and the designs and art direction are intentionally bland so as to feel evocative of the work it's parodying — this series shines in its voice acting and writing. The dialogue in each episode feels very much informed by the tropes it's iterating upon, right up until the switch is flipped and the formerly cutesy or seductive leading begins finding inventive ways to berate the main character. There's also just enough interconnected tissue between episodes focusing on the same characters, that I feel like I'm being rewarded for paying attention and able to pick up on recurring gags and character progression. I also have to give credit to whichever scenario writer on staff decided to dedicate an entire episode to a dental hygienist character, voiced by Sumire Uesaka of Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro fame, for acknowledging the weird intimacy involved in a teeth cleaning.

Outside of Uesaka's well-practiced performance as a tease turned tormentor, Disgusted Look! also features the vocal stylings of Aoi Koga , the titular Kaguya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War , and the mutli-facated Reina Ueda , who has credits in Mashle , Demon Slayer , Solo Leveling and even the Pokémon Sun and Moon anime. Perhaps drawing upon her experiences in Kaguya-sama, Koga does a channels a playfulness to her role as a nurse who attempts to make the hospital stay of one of her patients more interesting with a puzzle, only to be thoroughly disappointed in him when his request for finishing the puzzle under her time limit to be a perverse one. Also potentially drawing upon her career in roles across various popular franchises, Ueda plays a bookstore clerk who initially bonds with the protagonist over their shared love of fiction, only to become infuriated with him for tainting their budding romance with an overtly sexual request.

Show Me Your Panties While You Give Me That Disgusted Look! is not going to be for everyone, but it's about as good of an execution of this premise as can be expected in a climate where erotic animation maxes out at a barebones budget. If anything, the only way I could see this work improved is if OceanVeil or the other powers that be shelled out for an English dub of this title.With how much the Western anime landscape dwells in generalizations of this industry, I think this premise hits even harder abroad than domestically and lord knows there are enough budding voice actors or ASMRtists who would be thrilled to expand their portfolio with this series.

Ultimately, there's just enough novelty in Show Me Your Panties While You Give Me That Disgusted Look! to make it feel interesting, and I wouldn't be shocked if it got a fourth, fifth, or even sixth season!