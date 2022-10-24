How would you rate episode 5 of

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ?

Last episode, we wrapped up the first arc of the story. Aileen avoided her bad end by stopping Claude from going berserk—and in the process stole from the heroine the only object capable of killing him. Moreover, in return for covering up Cedric and Lillia's heinous actions, Claude was able to reclaim his position as crown prince and get publicly engaged to Aileen. So, while Cedric and Lillia are still free, their loss seemed major enough to allow Claude and Aileen a moment of peace after their hard-fought victory. Unfortunately, Aileen forgot about one major thing: the sequel.

Like many fantasy otome games, the one she has been reincarnated in is part of a series. While this could be a plot device to lazily repeat the structure of the first arc of the story, this time things are a bit different in that Aileen clearly knows less about this second game than the first. This adds in a ton of blind spots that raise the stakes.

Yet, even if she is just as familiar with the second game, there is something derailing the story in a major way: Aileen herself. Simply put, both she and Claude are supposed to be dead. While before she was an established part of the story, this time she has had to insert herself into it, causing unforeseen changes from the moment she arrives at the school in her disguised male form. In this episode alone she rescues the villainess of the game, Rachael, several times and even makes contact with all the romanceable guys by joining the student council.

However, while Aileen is most certainly causing waves, it's unclear if she is the only one doing so. Rachael herself doesn't seem to fit the villainess role and it looks like Lillia might be messing with Selena from afar as well. Frankly, any or all of our heroines/villainesses could be reincarnators like Aileen. But for the moment, there's no way to tell for sure. In the end, this is a fantastic start to a new arc. It sets up a ton of mysteries both major and minor which makes things exciting for episodes to come.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• Aileen's disguise has got to be magical, right? Because if it's supposed to be practical then A) that is one hell of a wig and B) I'm surprised she isn't constantly passing out with how tight her chest wrappings would have to be.

• The change of setting adds a ton of conflict to the arc. Misogyny and cult-like fanaticism are great foils for someone as headstrong and outspoken as Aileen.

• I'm trying to think if I've ever seen a fantasy otome game where the villainess has short hair. I mean, long blond hair (often with drill curls) is kind of the go-to.

• I wonder if Rachael is a reincarnator, but one who hasn't played either game. That would explain why she doesn't seem like a villainess at all.

• I like that Aileen still retains her villainess core. She will do anything to ensure her survival—even lie to and manipulate the man she loves. It's both her greatest strength and biggest flaw (and I can't wait to see it blow up in her face).

• Interestingly, the humans still see Lillia as the saint while the demons see Aileen as the saint. I think there is some clever propaganda/manipulation going on here.

• Poor Claude. At least Aileen rewrites the letter to him after she gets what she wants.

• Almond clearly knows where Aileen really is. I wonder what she had to bribe him with.

• I'm assuming the holy sword is the cure to the demon berserk gas, so Aileen is probably immune.

• So, what do you think the chances are that Aileen ends up accidentally seducing both Rachael and Selene before the arc is done?

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Richard is an anime and video game journalist with over a decade of experience living and working in Japan. For more of his writings, check out his Twitter and blog.