How would you rate episode 12 of

Insomniacs After School ?

Looks like our lovebirds are diving headfirst into that rebellious phase. Let's be honest, this whole situation probably isn't going to end well and it's probably going to be an extra knife to the heart when you consider the fact that these two are about to get on Isaki's mother's bad side right after they affirmed their feelings for each other. However, I think that's why that made the second half of this episode so powerful. The first half was kind of a lot of fluff. It was nice fluff because there isn't anything wrong with the rest of the friends although I would've liked it if Yui had made an appearance since I love their awkward little self. But I can see the argument that it is a sort of nice reprieve from Isaki and Ganta playing house together which is basically what they were doing. Aside from casually touching each other's feet, while they didn't do anything overly romantic, that doesn't mean the time they spent together wasn't intimate in its own way.

Once the noisiness of the friends comes and goes, we get a bit more of that somberness with Isaki alluding to the fact that she may not be around that much. We were told that the heart condition she was born with has more or less been dealt with and that's part of the reason why she is so frustrated because she wants to live a normal life. But the ominous foreshadowing of this episode along with some choice words from Isaki's sister a few episodes ago leads me to think that maybe her condition isn't fully rectified. This makes the end of this episode all the more interesting because while I am rooting for our two lovable dorks to go against authority and see this trip through to the end (especially when you get the sense that this is the first time they've ever done anything like this before), I'm also scared. After all, it makes me wonder if this is going to be the type of show that pulls the rug out from under us just as we hit the pinnacle of happiness.

I feel for Isaki because it will get harder for her to justify her outburst and rebelliousness if her body is still struggling to keep up and I feel bad for Ganta because he just found somebody that he trusts emotionally. If Isaki is suddenly taken away from him, it'll be just like what happened with his mother all over again, and with Ganta's predisposition of blaming himself for all the bad things that happened in his life, I'm getting depressed just thinking about it. I don't think all of this is going to be addressed in the next episode but it does make me wonder if there will be more story to tell after the season is over.

