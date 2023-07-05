How would you rate episode 13 of

This was perhaps the best ending that this series could have obtained. I say this with absolute sincerity and without a trace of sarcasm. Insomniacs After School is undeniably one of those slow-burn shows. It lacks anything overly exciting, and the presentation, for the most part, is incredibly simple. But the show achieves what it aims for so thoroughly and effectively that you wouldn't have a soul if you walked away feeling completely unsatisfied. This is a story about two teenagers navigating through twisted trauma and anxiety in their lives. In a world where one felt abandoned by the person who was supposed to be there for them the most, and another who is excessively protected, they found each other, and it is an incredibly beautiful thing.

This episode is all about Ganta and Isaki finishing their journey to take these pictures, but the parallels are as clear as day, and this is also the end of this journey. Through a simple act of defiance that they will definitely face the consequences later, these two were able to finally get to a place I think they always wanted to reach. Ganta doesn't feel afraid anymore, and Isaki feels like she actually has a life that she can call her own with someone who wants to share it with her instead of depriving her of it. I love these two goofballs, and that confession scene wasn't anything flashy or extravagant outside of the beautiful starscape in the background. It was a simple moment of shared happiness, and I think that's the best way to describe this series. Insomniacs After School l is a simple moment of shared happiness between two adolescence who, until this point, probably didn't think that they deserved this much, and we had the opportunity to see them finally learn the contrary

