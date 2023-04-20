How would you rate episode 1 of

Just when I thought I was watching a season of anime where I couldn't relate to anything on a crippling level, in comes Insomniacs After School . I recently started reading the manga for this show, so I already sort of knew what to expect. But I do appreciate the very quiet and low-key presentation of this anime adaptation. The show misdirects you into thinking that it's going to be this supernatural ghost story, only to make you realize that it's just about teenagers that need a good night's sleep.

If that isn't one of the most relatable things on the planet, I don't know what is. If you've never suffered from insomnia before, consider yourself lucky because the show so far does a solid job portraying what that's like...and it sucks! It's basically a cycle of anxiety and overthinking that causes your brain to be unable to turn off when you want it to. The lack of control over your life makes you more irritated and anxious, exacerbating the problem. I love how Ganta and Isaki bond over this discomfort and try to facilitate a safe environment where they can escape. It's really cute, and I like the subtle undertone that the company they share gives them a safe space to relax, not just the observatory itself.

The simple yet grounded presentation helps me relate to the issues at hand, and the childlike whimsy of the characters is endearing. This is a solid romantic setup, and I'm eager to see how the series will further explore how insomnia impacts their social lives. I can't wait to see how the two will expand this space they are trying so hard to defend so that insomnia stops being an issue.

Insomniacs After School is currently streaming on HIDIVE.