How would you rate episode 1 of

Iron Wok Jan! ? How would you rate episode 2 of

Iron Wok Jan! ? How would you rate episode 3 of

Iron Wok Jan! ?

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Episodes 1-3 ofbolt off the starting line with incredible speed and momentum.

Talk about a collection of episodes, folks. Wow. Iron Wok Jan! is a manga I've never read, and while I have heard its name mentioned in passing, I never knew much beyond it being one of the early entries in the cooking manga/anime genre. Well, consider my ignorance addressed, and my curiosity piqued, as I adored this first entry and can't wait to see what the rest of the season has in store.

The secret sauce lies in the simple premise and sharp characters. It's a restaurant; they want to be the best, and you get lots of culinary lessons alongside shots of chefs cooking. While it's hard to replicate the novelty this must have had in 1995, it does, in a roundabout way, benefit from the familiarity people have with this kind of fiction in 2026. We know and love this stuff already. But the extra jagged edges come from the characters. Jan, Kiriko, and Okonogi are an excellent trio of leads. Already, we have a clear dividing line between the meek, the competitive, and the passionate, with clashing ideologies right out the gate and plenty of drama. The key for these shows is the right mixture of stakes, dramatic tension, and commentary, just like with sports and battle shonen stuff - and the team has captured that essence perfectly.

I also really liked the stinger at the end of the first episode placing this series in its historical context while also including the creative team's belief that it can still succeed and resonate today. I'm on board!

The brilliance of the second and third episodes lies in the - pardon the pun - novel preparation of familiar dishes. The plot is workplace drama 101: there is a big wig coming in to judge performance, but oh no, our fearless leader is out of commission, and it's up to the crew to step up and save the day. In this instance, it's Otani Nichido, the famed food critic, and the head chef is ill, leaving Kiriko and Jan to face the challenge of this legendary critic on their own. What works so well here is the subtle tweaks that make it unique to Iron Wok Jan! .

Otani Nichido is a neat iteration of the food critic antagonist. These types have been foes in cooking stories for some time, and the trope is well-worn at this point. It's common for these critics to be out of touch, overly critical, or concerned with things beyond the realities of everyday cooking - some variation of not being in the trenches, as it were. I like that Otani is every bit as skilled as people think he is, and that his real issue is corruption. So if you don't pay to play, he will find an inarguable truth about your cooking, then hammer that point until it's all people can think about.

The execution is just as clever as the twist. Kiriko and Jan are not intimidated; rather, they are up for the challenge. They're so eager they've practically become demons to Otani, looming over him as he enjoys these unimpeachable dishes. Again, a very funny way to frame "someone has two really good meals with no faults," but that's the charm.

Jan a semi-typical hot-blooded antagonist with an elder mentor figure pushing him to greater heights. But he is a lot more multifaceted than that boilerplate introduction might let on. We get a brief moment of weakness in his cooking: he's only cooked for very small groups before, never at scale in a full restaurant context. This means that what seems simple enough (making ten times the amount of food? Just multiply the recipe by ten) is far more complex than he realizes. It's a good way to show personal growth for him regarding his lack of experience while opening the door to why he lacks that in the first place.

The relationship between Jan and his grandfather is… a lot. Hard to watch at times, but indicative of the kind of pressure cooker environment that would produce such a skilled and over-the-top personality like Jan. For a show that is ostensibly about making meals, the stakes already feel sky high.

I am - ahem - hungry for more.

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Iron Wok Jan! is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.





Episodes 1-3

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