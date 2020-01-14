Fate/Grand Order is a genuine phenomenon that builds on an already massively successful fantasy franchise - but who are the people behind the story? Kim Morrissy investigates.― It's mind-boggling to think that Type-Moon and Delight Works' Fate/Grand Order role-playing game is among the top-grossing mobile apps worldwide. Even though I don't play the game myself, I can't help but feel a bit of pride ...
Legend has it that if you knock three times on the third stall in the girls' third floor bathroom in the old school building, a spirit named Hanako-san will appear and grant you a wish…for a price.― The Seven School Mysteries are enough of a staple of anime and manga that most readers have likely encountered them at this point. The human-faced dog, the walking anatomical model, the haunted classroom...
This season's poll results have been tallied and we've put together the schedule for the Winter 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews!― This season's poll results have been tallied and we've put together the schedule for the Winter 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews! Without further ado, your schedule: James Beckett Blade of the Immortal Babylon 22/7 Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Rebecca Silv...
In 2016, acclaimed scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi moved on from the likes of Madoka Magica and Psycho-Pass to the world of...puppetry. Thus, Thunderbolt Fantasy was born and it may be the most anime thing he's ever created to date.― In 2016, acclaimed scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi moved on from the likes of Madoka Magica and Psycho-Pass to the world of...puppetry. Thus, Thunderbolt Fantasy was born and it m...
On the heels of the unprecedented global success of his last film, Makoto Shinkai's new drama opens in theaters in the US this week - Kim Morrissy has our full review!.― I feel for Makoto Shinkai—the pressure on his shoulders must be immense. In 2016, he went from a director of niche films to a mainstream name in Japanese households within the span of several months. Your Name found international su...
The Winter 2020 Anime Preview Guide Has Begun! Check back daily for fresh reviews of this season's premieres.
Available Now: ARP Backstage Pass- A3! - In/Spectre - Interspecies Reviewers - 22/7 - A Destructive God Sits Next To Me - A Certain Scientific Railgun T - Haikyu!! To The Top - Smile Down the Runway - Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It - If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It To The Budokan, I Would Die - Uchitama?! - The Case Files of Jeweler Richard - Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun - Show By Rock!! Matsumairesh!! - Infinite Dendrogram - Hatena Illusion - NekoparA - and much more!
Famous rock group and the musical voice behind both Your Name and Weathering With You talk about working on some of the most successful anime films of all time!― For nearly 20 years now, the rock band RADWIMPS has been capturing hearts with their uniquely sentimental, deeply meaningful and pop-friendly artistic style - they've sold millions of albums in Japan and around the globe. This didn't escape...
"A movie is so awful that I almost have to wonder if it was meant to be entertainingly bad."― This 76 minute offering, which premiered in Japan and simultaneously on Crunchyroll in January 2020, is an adaptation of the first nine chapters (of 44) of the completed manga of the same name. Crunchyroll has also simultaneously posted a 22 OVA version which was released in Japan in June 2019; a premiere r...
If you've got a penchant for eyeliner, fishnets, the color black and Siouxie and the Banshees, these 5 anime will capture your wounded heart.― The hair was big, the color was black, and the eyeliner was thick. More than aesthetic, goth is a mood. It's a subversive fascination with the dark, the occult, and rejection of the mainstream. It's rocking out to The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Nightwi...