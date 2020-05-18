How would you rate episode 6 of

Halfway through its sophomore season,wraps up the election arc in a funny and emotionally gratifying manner. With both sides set to make their closing arguments in front of the student body, Team Miyuki decides against pulling punches and wants to beat Miko in a landslide. However, when it comes time for Miko to address her peers, the gang discovers that despite her larger-than-life personality, she has no aptitude for public speaking. Annoyed by the ridicule and disrespect with which the audience regards Miko's fumbling, Miyuki steps in and turns her speech into a spirited debate. By enabling Miko to focus solely on him, Miyuki ensures that she's able to lay out her platform in a clear and passionate manner. Although her bid for the presidency is ultimately unsuccessful, her performance dramatically narrows Miyuki's margin of victory and earns her the respect of her classmates and an invitation to join the student council.

Meanwhile, Kaguya, who's been running herself ragged throughout the campaign, collapses from exhaustion (and being shoved to the ground by a fleeing Hayasaka) and is taken to the infirmary. Anxious and on-edge, she stresses over Miyuki's late arrival and questions whether he even wants her as his V.P. In the end, Miyuki admits that he can't do anything on his own and informs Kaguya that he needs her, prompting Hayasaka to conclude that Kaguya is indeed special to him.

Miyuki's decision to help Miko serves as a great reminder that despite all the trickery and mind games, he has a good heart and isn't as singularly focused on winning as Kaguya. Even though there's no advantage to him lending her a hand, standing by while she self-destructs in front of the student body proves a bridge too far for him. Interestingly, Ishigami, whose attitude towards Miko has been particularly antagonistic, feels sympathy for the girl and is the one who inspires Miyuki to take action. In fact, Miyuki does his job so well that Miko wins the affection of a sizable minority of her peers despite how stuffy and strict her platform was.

Getting some insight into Miko's background adds just the right amount of depth to her character and helps elevate her above the typical stickler-for-the-rule archetype. The lack of a consistent parental presence, constant ridicule from classmates, and unwavering dedication to her principles help make a fairly one-note character more sympathetic and three-dimensional. In all likelihood, her usual schtick will continue to dominate most of her appearances, but knowing the origin of these behaviors at least provides the audience with valuable context. Kobachi's affection for Miko and willingness to stand by her in the face of ostracization is endearing, and with any luck, her refusal to join the student council will enable her to become more of a character in her own right instead of someone whose only function is supporting her friend.

While still present, the comedy takes a backseat this week. However, while the overall joke tally may be low compared to previous installments, there are a number of big laughs scattered throughout, with Hayasaka shoving Kaguya to the ground to avoid Chika catching them in an embrace serving as one of the best-timed gags of the season. Because the show is so entrenched in comedy, the episode probably wouldn't have suffered from more of it, but since the reduced joke count doesn't result in a decrease in entertainment value, this is ultimately forgivable.

Though a little light in the humor department, the latest installment ends the election arc with a bang. With Shuchiin's 68th student council fully formed, the gang is free to resume their usual misadventures—but with a brand new member (and potential element of chaos) thrown into the mix.

