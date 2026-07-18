How would you rate episode 1 of

Kaiju Girl Caramelise ? How would you rate episode 2 of

Kaiju Girl Caramelise ? How would you rate episode 3 of

Kaiju Girl Caramelise ?

©Spica Aoki/KADOKAWA/Project KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE

Have you ever felt like a monster? Maybe you looked in the mirror and saw only the features you didn't like, as they distorted and corrupted the rest of your reflection. Maybe you tried some new clothes you were excited to wear, and they ended up clinging to your body with all the grace of a plastic grocery bag. Maybe you thought something mean and clammed up out of fear of saying it. Maybe you blurted it out and felt the the white-hot shame torture you in bed later that night (or week, or year, or decade). Maybe you see a world full of people who know what they're doing—who “get it”—while you can't help but fumble through all the buttons and levers that steer your hodgepodge of bones and meat. They must be the real humans, and you must be something else.

The first three episodes of Kaiju Girl Caramelise work on a lot of levels, and given that it was one of the top 5 most-requested shows for daily streaming reviews, it clearly works as a crowd-pleaser. I'm not surprised. Taking into account the number of times I've already squeed in response to Kuroe and Minami's antics together, I believe it's safe to say the series knows its romcom fundamentals. These kids are adorable dumbasses, and I can't stop myself from rooting for them. But the series also knows it needs to stand out, and it would be difficult not to stand out when your heroine's heart turns her into Godzilla.

That core premise drew me to the series, and the strength of the writing has kept me glued to all of Kuroe's romantic misadventures to date. Although the manga is published in a seinen magazine, mangaka Spica Aoki 's background is in shojo , and she flexes that experience well. The story dials in from the beginning on Kuroe's emotions and all of their complex contradictions, painting her as a flawed and compelling protagonist. We've also seen that scope broaden already, with Minami's feelings, spoken and unspoken, reacting to Kuroe's. I think the third episode is a wonderful example. While we understand the anxiety that leads to Kuroe's weird behavior, we are, at the same time, drawn to sympathize with Minami, who puts on a brave face to mask his hurt. These failures of communication are the bread and butter of the romance genre, but this strikes me as a complicated emotional tapestry for such an early date, and I hope it's a sign of more delicious angst to come.

Aiding this angsty allure is the anime's screenwriter, Yuniko Ayana , a name you may recognize from the BanG Dream! franchise , and especially from her work on It's MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica. In other words, Ayana knows her stuff when it comes to writing teens with messy feelings that direct them towards messy actions, so she's a perfect fit for further honing Kaiju Girl Caramelise 's sharpest moments. I really appreciated all of the misanthropy in the premiere. Kuroe directs her hatred inward and outward, and we see some of that vitriol justified by the snippets of shallow conversation and gossip that flood the school's hall. Kuroe may be a product of a large kaiju egg, but she is also a product of society. The forces that compel her peers to conform are the same forces that torture her for not conforming.

Other aspects of the production are similarly strong. I've been kinda getting into purple as a color recently, so I love how violet-forward the anime's palette is, thanks in large part to Kuroe's design. Even in human form, Kuroe possesses angular reminds of her larger and scalier form: her hair (both the “horns” and the twintails) and her triangular silhouette. Minami's design, by contrast, feels softer and fluffier. I like that he's kind of feminine, because I agree that he is the kind of guy who could disarm Kuroe's hardened defenses. And speaking of those, I love how closely Kuroe's kaiju form skews to Godzilla. There's a refuge in audacity there, and it accentuates the gap moe of the giant heart on her wings and in her eyes.

To nobody's surprise, I also love the archaeologist gyaru mom. That is a genius character design. And it is even more genius to cast Kotono Mitsuishi to play her. As the voice of the one named Sailor Moon , she lends serious cred to Kaiju Girl's magical girl-esque beats (alongside Kuroe's seiyuu , Hikari Senga , who is currently a lead in the newest Precure ). But Mitsuishi is also Misato from Evangelion , so there is no voice I'd trust more to wrangle a skyscraper-sized monster driven by a teenager with unresolved psychological problems.

Before this review takes a more serious turn, though, I don't want to lose sight of the fact that Kaiju Girl is a very funny romantic comedy. Kuroe reminds me a lot of my younger self, so I appreciate the ways the series gently pokes fun at her neuroses and unfamiliarity with teen courtship. Her shocked reaction faces are consistently great, which is a credit to the adaptation not anchoring itself to the cuteness of her “normal” character design. Manatsu's bit is also hilarious and authentic. Her burning desire to be stomped to a paste by “Harugon” skews closer to the women nerds I know than most mainstream depictions of her archetype.

In between the romantic pratfalls, Kaiju Girl Caramelise uses monstrosity as a metaphor that manages to both cut wide and cut deep. I think there are a lot of reasons why a lot of people would relate to Kuroe's body image issues. Women especially are the targets of incalculable amounts of societal/cultural pressure to look and act a certain way. It doesn't matter that these pressures are often absurd and contradictory. Deviate from them, and you are deemed ugly, or troublesome, or monstrous. Kuroe's halfway transformation in the third episode sees her acknowledge and lean into that unfairness. If others are going to perceive her as a monster anyway, then she might as well rub it in their faces.

Men are not exempt either. Take Kuroe and Minami's first date in the premiere as an example. After spending the rest of the episode in Kuroe's self-conscious head, we finally see a similar attitude reflected back at her when Minami shares the photo of his younger and chubbier self. Kuroe had assumed Minami to be on top of the world, yet here he is, thinking he's one pancake away from losing his social circle. It's heartbreaking. He's not the “popular guy,” and she's not the “weird girl.” They are peers who can learn from and lean on each other because they are similarly affected by their circumstances. This theme is what I hope the mainstream anime audience takes away from this series.

I, however, find myself consistently compelled to read Kaiju Girl Caramelise as a specifically transgender (and even more specifically transfeminine) narrative. And it's not just me; I've seen plenty of other trans anime fans echo these sentiments, so I believe it is extra valuable to platform them here. Moreover, there is so much evidence that I could (and maybe should) spin this off into its own essay. But even the big picture details make a sound argument. Kuroe's relationship to her body feels incredibly similar to my own experiences with gender dysphoria and body dysmorphia. She hates the way her kaiju hands look big and ugly. Parts of her body stick out in odd places where a girl is supposed to be smooth, or they're rough and hard where a girl should be soft. She wears the sailor uniform equivalent of the big baggy “dysphoria hoodie” to hide as much of her body as she can. She dissociates from herself in her full kaiju form, which reminds me of how I felt “piloting” my pre-transition self. And she literally hatched from an egg. Need I go on?

I will, because the trans subtext manifests in more insular ways as well. Existing as a trans woman in 2026 means that I am constantly subjected to powerful voices in the political and cultural spheres who demonize my existence. Julia Serano just posted a talk that synthesizes much of this recent fearmongering quite well, but this gist is that conservative forces portray us as monsters and want us gone. Therefore, it goes without saying I can relate to a kaiju. But the truth can be found in how Kuroe prepares for her Disn—sorry, Destinyland date with Minami. She sketches out escape routes. She has contingency plans. She isn't on the prowl. She's protecting herself. Now that I've been going out in girlmode more, I too have found myself planning in advance in new ways. I consider what kind of bathrooms will be there, and whether I'll have to use them. I think more carefully about when and where I'm walking. And what do I do if a stranger clocks me as a “kaiju”? Is there anything I can do? This is why I feel so connected to Kuroe. Sometimes I wish I could turn into Godzilla, powerful and unharmed, and stomp away from these situations.

And that is why Kaiju Girl Caramelise deserves a spot near the top of an extremely stacked summer anime season. It's a fun romcom romp layered with themes and slathered with subtext about growing up as a girl who is “wrong” by society's standards. Can Kuroe accept that she can love and be loved before she razes Tokyo to the ground? That's a tough question, and it's one I'm looking forward to learning the show's answer to.

Episode 1 Rating:

Episode 2 Rating:

Episode 3 Rating:

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Sylvia is on Bluesky for all of your posting needs. She is a girl who likes kaiju. You can also catch her chatting about trash and treasure alike on This Week in Anime.





Episodes 1-3

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