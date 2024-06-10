How would you rate episode 9 of

Kaiju No. 8 ?

© 防衛隊第３部隊 松本直也／集英社

Episode 9 of Kaiju No. 8 is an action-packed battle with plenty of new reveals and incredible combat sequences.

The giant attack of winged kaiju is a significant challenge for the Kaiju Defense Force. It's interesting seeing a large number of giant-sized kaiju, as opposed to the large number of smaller kaiju we saw with the mushroom monster a few episodes back. This threat of the core base is a rather expected trope, but I always welcome it as it adds to the danger the monsters present. The actual designs of the winged kaiju might initially evoke thoughts of Rodan, one of the more famous pterodactyl-like giant monsters. They make me think of the Gyaos from the Gamera franchise as they were similarly built and could be a more numerous threat rather than being a single creature.

I like that there was an obvious power difference and a high need for tactical adjustments to meet the kaiju threat. The result of Kikoru having to power through the front armor is a bit of a letdown, but I think the setup was enough justification. The flying kaijus' need to balance armor and flight, but using teamwork to overcome their weaknesses is a cool concept, and it fits well in the scene.

If nothing else, we saw more characterization of the other team members. It was relatively minor but a welcome addition. It would be easy to fall into a superhero vs super-monster trap and forget about the regular people on the ground, as it were. This also gives Kafka more opportunities to flex his experience and leadership potential.

I also like that the other divisions show up at the end to help give the common soldier types more shine so that it isn't all heroic superheroes doing the hard work. That said, the new heroic unit types—Kikoru's sick giant axe and the feral and aggressive kaiju number 6—are also supremely cool, so I can't complain about the execution there. I'm curious to see how the battle ends up resolving when we come back next week.

Rating:

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

Kaiju No. 8 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.