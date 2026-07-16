Kingdom of Quartz Volumes 2-5 Manga Review

It's been over two years since I reviewed the first volume of Canadian author BOMHAT 's gorgeous dark fantasy manga A Kingdom of Quartz , and re-reading it to prepare for reviewing its remaining four volumes reminded me of why I loved it so much in the first place. Thankfully, the author (mostly) succeeds in maintaining a consistently high quality throughout.

At only five total volumes, it's a series that won't break the bank to collect, and fans of similarly intricately drawn manga like Witch Hat Atelier or Eden of Witches are likely to find much to enjoy in BOMHAT 's delightfully cute and deliciously dark artwork. It's a fast-moving story with a definite ending and a sympathetic protagonist supported by a memorable supporting cast. Blue progresses from plucky innocent to formidable fighter to morally compromised savior as the world around her (quite literally) darkens. She must weather multiple upsetting plot twists and revelations that answer most questions I posed about the world's cosmology in my initial review. BOMHAT 's world is well thought out and existentially horrifying if one considers its details too closely.

The titular Kingdom is a tiny city lit by a single crystal, sparkling alone in the infinite darkness of the cold embers of a spent universe, the dwindling populace and their mysterious goddess battling hopelessly against the encroaching entropy that signals their ultimate, eternal doom. As the darkness claims more territory over the light, it brings horrifyingly misshapen “demons” (who look more like Biblically Accurate Angels), all with weirdly angled wings covered in creepy eyes. With her black wings attracting little but concern and fear from others, Blue's newly discovered aptitude for dark magic doesn't help her case against those who fear her potential connection to the demonic.

Thankfully, Blue's not alone in her struggles. She makes friends with the initially dismissive one-winged Killian, who becomes more of a potential love interest with time. Female Celes Fannith is instantly besotted with Blue, asking her if she has a boyfriend, and overjoyed to discover she's single. That's not the only yuri tinge to the tale, with two high-ranking archangels, Steele and Adira, in a lifelong committed relationship. This couple is particularly interesting, as it's through them we discover the nature of the Goddess's blessings and her requirement for sacrifice. It's a lot to take in and very reminiscent of certain aspects of Yuki Yuna Is a Hero .

With such strong religious imagery integral to BOMHAT 's story, it's perhaps not surprising that the theme of sacrifice is particularly prominent. Almost every character in A Kingdom of Quartz is missing something or has been forced to endure suffering: from Prince Cassian's horrific injuries to Killian's struggles to fly with a singular wing to Noah's horrendous experiences that almost break his mind. For such a cutesy-looking manga, there's a lot of pain, suffering, psychological abuse, and brutal violence here. Sometimes Blue can seem hopelessly innocent in comparison to the horrors surrounding her, and that's likely the point. It only makes her later character development all the more painful.

Although BOMHAT 's art is almost universally excellent, there are a couple of pages here and there that look a little sloppy, and I wonder if this was due to a deadline? They look out of place compared to the overall presentation elsewhere. Sometimes the storytelling can be a little confusing, too, hinging on visual details that aren't immediately apparent without looking back a few pages. In later volumes, the pace accelerates alarmingly in a race to the finish, which can make the story feel overly rushed, and plot elements and relationships aren't given long enough to marinate and develop properly.

The final volume, in particular, feels as if it has twice as much plot crammed into its pages as the preceding four, and I wonder if the author was forced to wrap things up prematurely? This is a shame, as I feel the story required at least another volume to resolve the relationships between Blue and Prince Cassian, and Blue and Killian. Poor Fannith essentially disappears from the narrative, as do many of the other supporting characters. We get an appropriately emotional and thematic conclusion (again, regarding sacrifice) that leaves some elements frustratingly unresolved. Yet, I can't see how the story could be continued in any satisfactory way.