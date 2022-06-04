How would you rate episode 18 of

Komi Can't Communicate (TV 2) ?

You know Tadano, if this whole thing with Komi doesn't work out, I think you'd make a killing as a harem protagonist. In all seriousness though, the little date between Tadano, Komi, and Katai is a definite highlight for me, even if I'm a bit unsure about the author's intentions behind some moments of characterization. To me, Katai seems like a good mirror to Komi, displaying a similar type of desperation to communicate with others but often finding himself held back by an almost physical lack in ability to convey what's on his mind. The only difference between the two is their appearances, which prompt wildly different interpretations—including from each other. Tadano is naturally the perfect person to interact with these two, being one of the only people that could actually properly gauge what they are asking for most of the time. The whole thing sort of being framed like a romantic outing where each of these socially awkward sweet beans is subtly jealous of the other getting attention from Tadano was pretty funny. I'm not 100% sure if the joke with Katai is that he simply has a very different idea of what friendship means, or if he is actually in love with Tadano but just hasn't realized it yet. I am all for either interpretation as long as the joke isn't simply the fact that he likes Tadano because boys liking boys is funny?

I think it's pretty clear what's going on with Komi though. If season one was all about her working up the courage to actually speak with people and form connections with them, then this season seems to be about her learning to be open and honest with herself. We're seeing more instances of Komi feeling jealous after noticing someone getting close to Tadano even if she's not aware of what that feeling exactly is. Given that framework, I really liked how well the second and third skit tied into each other; Komi was able to take care of Tadano when he really needed help and, for a brief moment, indulge herself in a very innocent act that she had wanted after noticing it during ice-skating. It's hard to say if this scene will get any follow up in future episodes, but I have a feeling it's not gonna be the next one because the end made it very clear that the focus is going to be on this blue-haired pretty boy that we have only ever seen in the opening. So expectations are high I guess! Let's see what this character is about.

Rating:

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.