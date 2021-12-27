How would you rate episode 10 of

Komi Can't Communicate ?

Ah yes the sports festival – a perfect opportunity to show off characters doing wacky and crazy physical feats. However, while this episode had some great physical humor and gags, I really do have to once again commend the show for displaying the bond and impact the characters have on one another. It really was nice seeing a lot of these characters hype each other up and do their best under such ridiculous circumstances. We once again see Komi doing her best to be of use to everybody but we also get a good sense of just how much she means to everybody else. A lot of this could've easily come off as shallow if the show hadn't done all the legwork to establish how close these characters can be, especially since there are still a lot of characters that just glorify Komi as a queen rather than as a person. Still, that doesn't mean we don't get some other colorful characters who completely misread the room. We get a fiery rival whose design is just amazing and I hope to see more of her, but we also get the vice principal who seems to be just as quirky as the rest of her students. However, I'm glad that we kept the focus on the characters who legitimately feel empowered by her presence, and it's no surprise that my favorite bit in the episode was when Tadano got a full burst of energy just from Komi cheering him on to do his best.

That craziness only makes up the first half of the episode; the second half leans more on the quiet wholesome side of things. The show has done a really good job of taking the time to establish the almost inherent affection that Tadano and Komi feel for each other. Given Komi's disorder, you really can't rush that type of relationship between them; otherwise, you run the risk of making it feel uncomfortable. So I actually like the approach the show seems to have, which is putting Komi in situations where she needs to decide whether or not she wants to be proactive. We see her get her first bouts of jealousy and longing revolving around Tadano as she wants to stay by his side and be useful to him in a way that other more “normal” students are. It's really sweet, and while I'm sure these two won't be confessing their love to each other by the end of the season, it does make me look forward to them fostering a romance down the road. This episode gave me more sweetness than any holiday treats ever could and I'm thirsty for more!

Rating:

