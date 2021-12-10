Komi Can't Communicate
Episode 8
by MrAJCosplay/Cartoon Cipher,
How would you rate episode 8 of
Komi Can't Communicate ?
On the topic of lifelong anxieties, let's talk about the Komi family for a minute because while the first third of this episode didn't feel like it was trying to aggressively communicate anything, it's interesting to get some insight into how her family just goes about doing things. I like how it was a little bit ambiguous if Komi's father and her brother share a similar type of issue with communication or if they just don't talk much in general, but either theory further explains why her family might not consider putting their nervous wreck of a daughter in therapy since this might just seem normal to them (especially since it seems that Komi's mom and the rest of the women in the family seem to make up the difference by being the more talkative and outgoing members of the family). Obviously that's a double-edged sword and I don't really see the show having the family come to any type of realization but I do appreciate the family moments even if that wasn't the show's primary goal. I can only assume we will be moving back to the school setting for these remaining couple of episodes so it will be interesting to see if Komi applies any of the new skills that she's learned to that original setting that gave her so much anxiety. It'll also be interesting to see what other characters get introduced to the rotating support cast. Will we get more characters that just randomly show up for a quick skit or will we have more regular members of Komi's inner circle? I guess we'll just have to wait and see next week!
Rating: Komi Can't Communicate is currently streaming on Netflix.
discuss this in the forum (85 posts) |
back to Komi Can't Communicate
Episode Review homepage / archives