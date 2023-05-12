How would you rate episode 6 of

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! ?

©2023 Natsume Akatsuki, Kurone Mishima/KADOKAWA/KONOSUBA Explosion Partners

Episode 6 of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! marks a bittersweet turning point in the narrative, and it's one I hope the show is able to pivot from without losing too much in the process.

The key struggle is for Megumin to get the money to get out of town. Through this, we get a fun mix of events centering on her attempts to make money. I think the short montage of Megumin working different jobs is a real highlight here, as she and YunYun get into the expected shenanigans along the way. The two of them being chased by a giant bear was a particularly funny scene I thought.

The arrival of the demon seeking to take Chomusuke's was an interesting wrinkle. There are some funny moments in this part like Chomusuke fighting tooth and claw to stay. The problem is it feels rather random and ends just as quickly without much to show for it. Sure, Megumin gets the money which is the point I suppose. But having the demon just get chased out of frame and never mentioned again felt sort of odd. Perhaps this will come up again in future episodes.

The final goodbyes are well done. Megumin gets some quality time in with her sister and they share a few heartfelt moments. The moment when she got her eyepatch was handled well too. I think the heartbreak was pretty evident for YunYun when it was clear that Megumin was going. So all in all the goodbyes make sense and are executed well, I just wonder if it isn't happening a bit abruptly. I for one think that the Megumin and YunYun dynamic is the best portion of the show, and I would hate for that to disappear halfway through the season. Hopefully, there is more to come for both of them.

Rating:

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.