When Kazuma isn't sexually harassing people or fumbling the bag, he is an incredibly competent and skilled adventurer. This is probably my favorite episode of the season because it had the perfect blend of comedy and plot progression. I wasn't expecting a heist episode starring Kazuma and Chris, but I could watch an entire series of these two going on similar adventures. Seeing all the different ways the characters utilize their skills to one-up each other while Kazuma indulges in the theatrics of everything was brilliant, and Kazuma's voice acting helped make simple scenes stand out in the best way. I don't know why his tone dropped every time he said "FREEZE," but it was funny every time.

I wonder if the ring will come back into play this season. It felt like an out-of-left-field addition, considering that the show still heavily pushes Kazuma to be with Megumin. It was adorable how Megumin got jealous of Iris here and was swooning over Kazuma's thief alter ego. I can foresee a lot of role-playing from these two in the future when they become a couple. Maybe the ring was more there to establish that Iris knew it was Kazuma the entire time, and that's just how much she trusted him. Although, it was a little bit strange that Darkness hyped Kazuma so much about being the one to take on the demon king. I'm not sure who that was for unless she did that as a favor to Iris or out of guilt for the ring situation.

Regardless, I'm happy we're finally out of this kingdom because it was starting to drag. The pieces have been set for a larger plot regarding these mysterious items, and with every episode, the cast progressively grows closer. My favorite minor detail is when Kazuma didn't tell Darkness about stealing the necklace because he didn't want her to be implicated in something that would make her life difficult politically. Moments like that, where the characters show how much they care for each other, will always bring a smile to my face more than any joke could.

