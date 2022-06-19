How would you rate episode 11 of

Love After World Domination ?

This has to be one of the weirdest episodes of Love After World Domination thus far, and the first one that I didn't absolutely one-hundred-percent love.

I don't think there was anything particularly bad about the episode. In fact, there are some great moments in this one. The early setup is all great stuff: Judgment Princess is a fun new addition to the team, and her ability to take on the likeness of others allows for a ton of comedy shenanigans (which is what really matters). Her deadpan delivery got a few good laughs out of me too. I really enjoyed seeing all the Princesses just hanging out together and having fun, and it was by far the part of the episode I liked the most.

The Blood Princess stuff sure took an interesting turn. While there were a few laughs to be had with the whole baby shtick, something about its tone felt off. At times it felt like a horror movie (especially when Steel and Reaper fell into the lower area), and at other times it had a… weirdly uncomfortable vibe, I guess is the best way to put it. All I can say is that whatever it was going for did not work for me overall.

I also felt that the Fudo signing sub-plot felt kind of lost in the mix. I really enjoyed the resolution of Desumi getting to be the first autograph, but it never felt like it was compelling enough to add much excitement to the episode.

I might just be nitpicking since this is the first time where it seemed to me the show was merely good instead of being great. There was plenty to enjoy, but for the first time I found myself eyeing the run time and wondering when it was going to finish.

